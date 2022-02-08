Review: "Sundown" is frustratinging , ultimately revealing look at a blank man

Through its vagueness and a cipher-like performance by Tim Roth, Michel Franco’s “Sundown” becomes a movie that’s as much about what we project onto the people on screen as it is about those characters and the story that is being told.

That makes it difficult to do more than set up the film’s story without spoiling the frustratingly captivating film that, in its final revealing scenes, essentially says that almost everything that you thought about the characters and what they are doing is wrong.

The film opens at a luxurious Acapulco resort where wealthy Englishman Neil (Roth) is vacationing with family members Alice (Charlotte Gainsbourg) and teenagers Colin (Samuel Bottomley) and Alexa Albertine Kotting).

Clearly not the happiest of families, they listlessly sit around the infinity pool and on beach chairs drinking margaritas and Dos Equis and go watch the famous cliff divers, but have little to say and even less fun.

Then Alice gets a phone call from home – her mother has fallen gravely ill, has gone into the hospital and the family must return to England. Hurriedly packing, they depart for the airport –getting word on the way that mother has died. When they start to check in for their flight, Neil says he’s lost his passport, will have to return to the hotel and catch the next flight out.

But when he leaves the airport, he directs the taxi driver to simply take him to a hotel. He winds up at the beachside Hotel Camelinas, a rundown, likely dangerous place for a European to stay. But he doesn’t seem to care. And when he opens his suitcase, the passport appears.

Dodging calls from Alice, and lying about going to the consulate to get a new passport, Neil goes to the beach, sitting on plastic chairs and drinking beer after beer.

That’s when the projections and questions begin – why is he abandoning his family? Is he looking to hook up with a local woman? Is he drinking himself to death? Why doesn’t he care when all his possessions are stolen?

Those answers are rarely forthcoming from the script – Neil speaks no Spanish so communication is, shall we say, limited – or from Roth, whose blankness is puzzling and frustratingly captivating.

“Sundown” is just 83 minutes long – any longer and it’s reward might not have been worth the frustration. It doesn’t begin to reveal the truth about Neil and the family until two-thirds of that time has passed.

When it does so, it comes with a shock, then melancholy understanding of not only Neil, but of how we project thoughts, behaviors and judgments onto others – on screen and in real life – that very often are mistaken and hurtful.

