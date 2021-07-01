Review: 'Summer of Soul' brings stunning performances from 1969 Harlem festivals to the screen

There can be no more exhilarating, powerful moment captured on film than when Mavis Staples helped her idol, gospel music icon Mahalia Jackson, sing “Take My Hand, Precious Love” at the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969.

Preceded by the Rev. Jesse Jackson talking to the 40,000 or so gathered in a Harlem park about the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and the need to continue the Black empowerment movement, the performance of King’s favorite song is electric with Staples, then 30, opening with all her full soul power, Mahalia Jackson following with a Queen’s authority and the duo taking it all the way to church at the end.

That transcendent moment, however, is just one of the jaw-dropping passages in “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised,” a brilliant documentary assembled by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson from footage shot at the festival that took place over six Sundays in the summer of 1969.

Almost instantly forgotten amid the summer of Woodstock and the Apollo 11 moon landing, the filmmakers who shot some 40 hours of the festival -- making sure the stage was aligned facing west so they’d have enough light -- couldn’t get a movie made and the film sat dormant for decades.