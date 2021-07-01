Review: 'Summer of Soul' brings stunning performances from 1969 Harlem festivals to the screen

There can be no more exhilarating, powerful moment captured on film than when Mavis Staples helped her idol, gospel music icon Mahalia Jackson, sing “Take My Hand, Precious Love” at the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969.
Preceded by the Rev. Jesse Jackson talking to the 40,000 or so gathered in a Harlem park about the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and the need to continue the Black empowerment movement, the performance of King’s favorite song is electric with Staples, then 30, opening with all her full soul power, Mahalia Jackson following with a Queen’s authority and the duo taking it all the way to church at the end.
That transcendent moment, however, is just one of the jaw-dropping passages in “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised,” a brilliant documentary assembled by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson from footage shot at the festival that took place over six Sundays in the summer of 1969.
Almost instantly forgotten amid the summer of Woodstock and the Apollo 11 moon landing, the filmmakers who shot some 40 hours of the festival -- making sure the stage was aligned facing west so they’d have enough light -- couldn’t get a movie made and the film sat dormant for decades.
Resurfacing four years ago, the footage made its way to The Roots and “The Tonight Show” band leader, who put together his first film, a labor of love that showcases the music and artists that influenced his life and career.
And he does so masterfully, opening with a stunning performance by a 19-year-old Stevie Wonder.
Across the 1 hour, 47 minute running time, Questlove brings to the screen equally striking performances by David Ruffin, who’d just left The Temptations, blues master B.B. King, Gladys Knight and the Pips doing “I Heard It Through the Grapevine," an intense, piano pounding Nina Simone, and Sly and The Family Stone, whose stage-stomping take on “Higher” is one of the film’s framing moments.
“Summer of Soul,” however, isn’t just a music documentary. It’s a look at being Black in 1969, surveying everything from Afro-centric fashion and the rise of the Afro to social protest and the lives of the teenagers who snuck out of the house to go to and be transformed by the concerts.
Those kids, now in their late 60s and early 70s, provide their remembrances of the festival and specific performances, as do a few of the artists, including the Fifth Dimension’s Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., who are visibly moved as they watch footage of themselves playing their first show in Harlem.
More commentary comes from the Rev. Al Sharpton, comedian Chris Rock and the always insightful critic Greg Tate. But their talk never gets in the way of the film, serving to put the performances and the festival itself into context of the year.
That is vividly shown on screen through news reports and commentary from the time. But even more by the spectacular performances that have been salvaged from the sands of time and brought to their full glory.
