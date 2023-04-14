Sami is a Palestinian Israeli citizen who works in Jerusalem for a tech company. Forced to return to his home village for the wedding of his brother, Sami, his wife and their little boy are trapped in the tiny Arab town by a mysterious Israeli lockdown that sends tensions soaring among the villagers and leads to Sami’s seemingly successful life falling apart.

That’s the gist of “Let It Be Morning,” the new picture from Israeli filmmaker Eran Kolirin, whose 2007 film “The Band’s Visit” was such a humorous, insightful hit that it was turned into a Broadway musical.

Like “The Band’s Visit,” “Let It Be Morning” is set entirely in-and-around the village, shot in low-key observational style and delivers some subtle satire about Israeli-Palestinian relations and life in the Arab villages.

Unlike that picture, however, there’s a single non-Arab Israeli in “Let It Be Morning” – the hapless, young solider stationed at the gate that blocks the road from the village to Jerusalem.

Within the first 10 minutes of the film, it becomes clear that Sami, who is superbly played by Alex Bakri, is more than a bit of a snob, holding his family and old friends in disdain even as he’s lauded for his success and as his father has a home built for him that he doesn’t want.

That home is being constructed by an illegal West Bank Palestinian and his young son, who is part of a group of illegals that the villagers believe are responsible for the lockdown – creating the film’s first level of tension.

Then there’s Abed (Ehab Salami), a bumbling old friend of Sami’s who’s pining for his ex, hoping to get her back by making some money driving his newly purchased taxi. But the lockdown has shut down his business, getting Abed threatened by Ashraf (Nadib Spadi), another friend of Saim’s, who has loaned Abed money and runs the village with help of his heavily armed henchmen.

The final layer of tension comes within the household thrown together by the lockdown – Sami’s overbearing father and distant mother, his brother and his new wife, and Sami and his wife Mira (Juna Suleiman). Suffice it to say that all three couples are in loveless marriages and don’t exactly get along with each other.

“Let It Be Morning” isn’t punchline funny. Rather it delivers its satire observationally, with unintentionally humorous conversations and oddly tense encounters created as the villagers negotiate life without electricity, food shortages and the seemingly inevitable clash at the checkpoint.

All of this is a bit complicated, and spins out very deliberately – it’s clear Kolirin adapted the movie from a novel. But it’s very well acted, especially by Bakri, who goes from haughty to devastated over the course of the film and Salami, who makes the small town loser sympathetic.

“Let It Be Morning,” which was Israel’s Academy Award entry this year, isn’t going to become a musical. But, with its knowing, lived-in view of the village, and its tale of Sami’s life falling apart, it’s another very good Kolirin film rooted in Palestinian-Israeli relations that knowingly connects.