Review: Star-studded cast elevates war drama ‘The Last Full Measure’

In the Gettysburg address, President Abraham Lincoln paid tribute to those who fought and died for their cause, to which they “gave the last full measure of devotion.”

Lincoln’s description of the ultimate sacrifice provides the title for Todd Robinson’s “The Last Full Measure,” which depicts the long quest to award Air Force pararescue medic William Pitsenbarger the Medal of Honor 34 years after he perished in the Vietnam War.

The Medal of Honor, the military’s highest distinction, has been awarded to just over 3,500 service members who have distinguished themselves with extraordinary acts of valor in combat since the Civil War. “The Last Full Measure” is about the significance of the decoration, but as the story unfolds, it’s clear it’s as much about the journey as it is the destination.

It’s so important to his surviving Air Force buddies and the Army soldiers he rescued that Pitsenbarger receive this Medal of Honor, an upgrade from the Air Force Cross he initially received, that they spend three decades in pursuit of the distinction. By 1999, they eventually get the file on the desk of D.C. bureaucrat Scott Huffman (Sebastian Stan), who is saddled with the task of pushing through the Medal of Honor request before Pitsenbarger’s dying father (Christopher Plummer) passes away.