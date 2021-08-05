 Skip to main content
Review: Spiritual fiction 'Nine Days' watches candidates get chosen to be born
NINE DAYS

Review: Spiritual fiction 'Nine Days' watches candidates get chosen to be born

Nine Days

Zazie Beetz is a candidate to be chosen to be born in the "spi-fi" picture "Nine Days. 

 Sony Pictures Classics

“Nine Days” is the amount of time a candidate has to convince an evaluator that he or she should be given a chance at life.

That’s the setup for what first-time director-writer Edson Oda calls a “spi-fi,” or spiritual-fiction picture. It's an examination of life, death and learning what is truly meaningful and carried by a quietly powerful performance from Winston Duke.

Duke, best known for “Black Panther” and “Us,” is Will, a bespectacled evaluator who spends his days in an isolated house, watching a wall of old televisions that show the world through the eyes of those he has previously chosen to be born recording what appear to be important moments on videotape.

When a violinist who is one of his favorites dies in a car crash that might have been intentional, Will is deeply shaken, watching tapes over and over to try to figure out what happened and why. But he has to choose a new spirit to replace her.

Enter the candidates, who are each given names by Will and put through a series of difficult questions. Then they’re placed in front of the TVs and told to write down the most appealing moments and some things they didn’t like.

The candidates are the extremely nervous Mike (David Rysdahl), eager-to-please Maria (Arianna Ortiz), the inappropriately funny Alexander (Tony Hale), the coldly creepy Kane (Bill Skarsgard) and the talented Emma (a revelatory Zazie Beetz).

Emma’s the favorite of Will’s assistant Kyo (Benedict Wong), who can express his opinion but can’t choose a candidate because he hasn’t lived as have Will and the other evaluators.

To say much more would reveal too much about Oda’s oddly effective film that utilizes a cobbled-together visual style that jumps in tone from the videotapes and TVs to the empty landscape surrounding Will’s house to its cramped but tidy interior.

Initially puzzling and oblique, “Nine Days” comes ever more into focus, examining views of what it means to be alive, regret and redemption and is capped by a perfectly ambiguous powerhouse ending as Duke impressively recites Walt Whitman’s “Song of Myself.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Review

Nine Days

Grade: B+

Rated: R (for language)

Running Time: 2 hours, 4 minutes

Now Showing: Ross

The Reel Story: This "spi-fi" film looks at what makes life meaningful as it follows an evaluator, powerfully played by Winston Duke, who has to choose a candidate to be born.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

