Review: Spiritual fiction 'Nine Days' watches candidates get chosen to be born

“Nine Days” is the amount of time a candidate has to convince an evaluator that he or she should be given a chance at life.

That’s the setup for what first-time director-writer Edson Oda calls a “spi-fi,” or spiritual-fiction picture. It's an examination of life, death and learning what is truly meaningful and carried by a quietly powerful performance from Winston Duke.

Duke, best known for “Black Panther” and “Us,” is Will, a bespectacled evaluator who spends his days in an isolated house, watching a wall of old televisions that show the world through the eyes of those he has previously chosen to be born recording what appear to be important moments on videotape.

When a violinist who is one of his favorites dies in a car crash that might have been intentional, Will is deeply shaken, watching tapes over and over to try to figure out what happened and why. But he has to choose a new spirit to replace her.

Enter the candidates, who are each given names by Will and put through a series of difficult questions. Then they’re placed in front of the TVs and told to write down the most appealing moments and some things they didn’t like.