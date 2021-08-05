Review: Spiritual fiction 'Nine Days' watches candidates get chosen to be born

“Nine Days” is the amount of time a candidate has to convince an evaluator that he or she should be given a chance at life.
That’s the setup for what first-time director-writer Edson Oda calls a “spi-fi,” or spiritual-fiction picture. It's an examination of life, death and learning what is truly meaningful and carried by a quietly powerful performance from Winston Duke.
Duke, best known for “Black Panther” and “Us,” is Will, a bespectacled evaluator who spends his days in an isolated house, watching a wall of old televisions that show the world through the eyes of those he has previously chosen to be born recording what appear to be important moments on videotape.
When a violinist who is one of his favorites dies in a car crash that might have been intentional, Will is deeply shaken, watching tapes over and over to try to figure out what happened and why. But he has to choose a new spirit to replace her.
Enter the candidates, who are each given names by Will and put through a series of difficult questions. Then they’re placed in front of the TVs and told to write down the most appealing moments and some things they didn’t like.
The candidates are the extremely nervous Mike (David Rysdahl), eager-to-please Maria (Arianna Ortiz), the inappropriately funny Alexander (Tony Hale), the coldly creepy Kane (Bill Skarsgard) and the talented Emma (a revelatory Zazie Beetz).
Emma’s the favorite of Will’s assistant Kyo (Benedict Wong), who can express his opinion but can’t choose a candidate because he hasn’t lived as have Will and the other evaluators.
To say much more would reveal too much about Oda’s oddly effective film that utilizes a cobbled-together visual style that jumps in tone from the videotapes and TVs to the empty landscape surrounding Will’s house to its cramped but tidy interior.
Initially puzzling and oblique, “Nine Days” comes ever more into focus, examining views of what it means to be alive, regret and redemption and is capped by a perfectly ambiguous powerhouse ending as Duke impressively recites Walt Whitman’s “Song of Myself.”
