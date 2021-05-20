Review: 'Slalom' powerful French drama tells ripped-from-headlines story of 15-year-old skier and her coach

For decades, there have been reports of the abuse of young female athletes at the hands of their coaches, team management and sponsors. They use their power over the teenagers to exploit them financially, athletically, and, worse, sexually.

“Slalom” -- an insightful, if hard-to-watch drama about a 15-year-old French ski prodigy and the coach that pushes her toward the goal of competing in the Olympics -- could be one of those stories.

But it is a fictional creation crafted by director Charlene Favier, herself a former championship-level skier, along with writers Antoine Lacomblez and Marie Talon, who set the story in an Alpine school where skiers with elite potential train as much or more than they study.

It’s carried by a stunning performance from Noée Abita, who plays Liz Lopez, a skier with potential -- and the drive to be the best -- who’s dropped off at the school by her mother, left in the hands of Fred (Jérémie Renier), a brutally intense coach who never hesitates to pointedly criticize his young athletes, threatening to send them home or banish them from workouts.