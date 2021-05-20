Review: 'Slalom' powerful French drama tells ripped-from-headlines story of 15-year-old skier and her coach

For decades, there have been reports of the abuse of young female athletes at the hands of their coaches, team management and sponsors. They use their power over the teenagers to exploit them financially, athletically, and, worse, sexually.
“Slalom” -- an insightful, if hard-to-watch drama about a 15-year-old French ski prodigy and the coach that pushes her toward the goal of competing in the Olympics -- could be one of those stories.
But it is a fictional creation crafted by director Charlene Favier, herself a former championship-level skier, along with writers Antoine Lacomblez and Marie Talon, who set the story in an Alpine school where skiers with elite potential train as much or more than they study.
It’s carried by a stunning performance from Noée Abita, who plays Liz Lopez, a skier with potential -- and the drive to be the best -- who’s dropped off at the school by her mother, left in the hands of Fred (Jérémie Renier), a brutally intense coach who never hesitates to pointedly criticize his young athletes, threatening to send them home or banish them from workouts.
Confused and indecisive off the slopes, Liz is the opposite on skis -- confident, dedicated and willing to take the risks that can lead her to the top of the game. When she wins a race, she instantly becomes Fred’s favorite -- for good and ill.
Following another victory, as they celebrate, he goes after her sexually, starting a pattern of abuse that pulls Liz into a relationship she can’t understand or, seemingly, escape.
Favier keeps Abita squarely in the eye of the camera as she tells Liz’s story, the actress displaying the athlete’s pain and confusion, confidence and joy in a searing performance. Renie is also quite good as Fred, never trying to make him either a full-on villain or, in some fashion, sympathetic.
Visually, “Slalom” teeters between the same two poles as Liz -- claustrophobically trapped inside the apartments and training rooms of the school and gloriously free in the impressively filmed skiing scenes.
Wisely, Favier doesn’t turn “Slalom” into some kind of diatribe or a courtroom-style drama that tries to assess Fred’s responsibility or guilt. Instead, she ends the film perfectly telling her troubling torn-from-the-headlines story and, in the end, making Liz a triumphant character.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott