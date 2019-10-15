Rachel and Jackie are adult sisters who live, along with their father and Jackie’s 12-year-old daughter, in an apartment above the family’s Greenwich Village theater.
Frustrated by being stuck in the apartment with zero personal life, Rachel nonetheless does what she can to keep the theater running and the family’s head above water while Jackie flits about talking of being an actress and a mom while dad Mel works on a play, which like his others, will likely go unseen.
Then tragedy strikes -- this isn’t a spoiler -- when Mel unexpectedly dies, slumping over in a chair after an argument with Rachel.
And, as Rachel tries to get the family’s affairs in order, she discovers that the theater is co-owned by a woman named Sherrell, who just might be the sisters’ mother, who they thought was dead.
That’s the set up of “Before You Know,” a perfectly pleasant dramedy from longtime collaborators Hannah Pearl Utt and Jen Tullock, who co-wrote the picture, star as Rachel and Jackie, respectively, with Utt also stepping behind the camera to make her directorial debut.
The picture isn’t close to hilarious, nor is it deeply dramatic. But it’s got enough charm, heart and talent on screen to be enjoyably watchable and makes a couple points about parenting and personal survival.
Utt’s particularly good as Rachel, a lesbian given to wearing turtlenecks in the summer, who’s essentially given up her life for her dad and sister. She’s clearly not happy, but so devoted she pushes onward. That makes her the serious heart of the film around which the other, more eccentric characters revolve.
That starts with Jackie (played by Tullock), who drinks too much, throws herself at men, neglects her daughter and is more than a bit delusional about her talent as an actress and theater director. She’s sadly funny, getting more toward the sadness as the film progresses.
Mandy Patinkin is just fine as Mel, whose ego has trapped the family, even if he doesn't realize it. But the pivotal performance comes from Judith Light, who plays Sherrill, now an aging soap opera star, who is momentarily stunned when she’s discovered by her daughters then pulls them into her world.
That lets the film make fun of soap operas and their stars, sets up the key conflict at a celebration of the soaps’ 50th anniversary and, as Light deftly performs the role, reveals the pain of giving up children, regret and, finally renewal.
Structurally, “Before You Know It” is a very standard three-act picture, so much so that it’s deadly predictable.
And there are a bunch of subplots -- Jackie’s affair with a married psychiatrist (Alec Baldwin), the appearance of an accountant (Mike Colter) whose daughter befriends Jackie’s daughter Dodge (Oona Yaffe), Rachel’s possible move to become a soap writer or star -- that emerge and are soon forgotten.
Finally, and perhaps this is just me, but “Before You Know It” is one of those New York stories that makes Greenwich Village today play like it was in say the 1970s and ‘80s, a quaint little neighborhood where regular people live regular lives.
In fact, the Village, like all of Manhattan, has been transformed by the ultra rich, who are buying up old buildings, retrofitting them to mansions and causing the closure of long-running shops in favor of trendy restaurants.
That’s sent property values skyrocketing. In real life, the family wouldn’t be worried about paying the mortgage on their theater, they’d be weighing multimillion-dollar offers on the property.
In that sense, “Before You Know It” becomes a sort of nostalgic fantasy that’s a little on the slight side, but plenty enjoyable.