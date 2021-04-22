Review: 'Shiva Baby' painfully funny tale of a young Jewish woman at a wake

Debbie’s friends, for example, talk to, evaluate and judge the increasingly uncomfortable Danielle, who spins a web of lies about her schooling and life to keep them at bay, fleeing to the buffet table or the bathroom for escape.

Then, Maya (Molly Gordon), Danielle’s high school girlfriend, turns up, sending Danielle into ever greater anxiety and triggering Debbie’s fears of a public incident between the two. But the real crisis comes with the next arrivals -- Max, his shiksha wife Kim (Dianna Agron) and their baby.

Then the painful fun really begins -- for Danielle didn’t know wife and baby existed, and for Max who didn’t know that Danielle was the daughter of one of his early employers. The lies by both create increasingly awkward situations and even worse responses, including some sexting.

The key to “Shiva Baby” is that Seligman never deviates from keeping Danielle at the center of the film. There’s barely a scene in which Sennott isn’t on screen, most often the camera directly in her face.

And Sennott is terrific in conveying everything that’s going on inside Debbie, becoming a very sympathetic character despite her lies and bad behavior.

“Shiva Baby” isn’t a great film -- it’s too short and slight for that. But it is entertaining from the first scene. Its Jewish culture mixed with awkward situations make it a picture that won’t easily be forgotten.

