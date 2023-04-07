In the opening minutes “RRR,” a superhero-like military policeman fights his way through a teeming crowd of thousands to apprehend a rock-thrower who has broken a picture of the English governor of the Delhi region of India, another superhero-like man outruns a wolf and a tiger and, pivotally, a little girl is kidnapped as a treasure for the governor’s wife.

That action-packed half-hour is merely the beginning of writer-director S.S. Rajamouli’s genre-smashing epic that is, by far, the most entertaining blockbuster of 2022 that’s so engaging its three-hour plus running time flies by.

The winner of the Academy Award for Best Song, “Naatu, Naatu,” one of the Bollywood-style songs that pop up in the movie with hyper-energetic dancing and over-the-top production, “RRR” has been streaming for months on Netflix.

But, thankfully, it’s been given a post-Oscar theatrical re-release where it can be experienced as it should be.

To start with, the version of the film showing at the Ross Media Arts Center for the next two weeks is in Tegulu with English subtitles — the way Rajamouli, a Tegulu filmmaker, intend. The Netflix version can either be seen dubbed into English, which is always horrible, or in a dubbed Hindi version with subtitles.

As the description of the opening scenes hopefully indicates, “RRR” is a true epic that is best seen on the largest possible screen — which isn’t home viewing unless you’ve got a 20-foot-wide screen in your basement.

And, just as critical to the experience, a home sound system, no matter how good, can’t convey the high-volume power — “RRR" is one loud movie — and audio spacing of a top theatrical system like the Ross’s new Atmos system.

Finally, “RRR” is a movie that should be seen in a dark theater with no outside distractions where it can pull you in and never let go.

As for the plot, the tiger fighter is Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr., aka Jr. NTR), a “tribal” who is sent on a mission by his people to get the kidnapped girl, Melli, back from the brutal governor (Ray Stevenson) and his hideously cruel wife (Doody).

The cop is Rama (Ram Charan), who after the mob arrest, volunteers to go undercover for the British Raj, find and arrest the unknown would-be rescuer, who, of course, turns out to be Rheem.

The pair, who are two of India’s megastars, meet when rescuing a boy who is fishing in a river when a train crashes and explodes on a bridge above him. Silently communicating while riding a horse and motorcycle, then flying off the bridge hanging on to both ends of a rope, Rama and Bheem bond afterwards, becoming fast friends, neither knowing the other’s mission.

That sets up a complex story that takes the duo to the governor’s palace, where the Oscar-winning song and dance takes place, and into the back alleys of Delhi, each pursuing his own goal — until the truth is revealed. Then things get really interesting, involving and emotionally compelling.

“RRR,” which stands for Rise, Roar, Revolt, isn’t fact based — there’s no way most of this could have happened in real life. But it pulls from the early 20th-century history of the British colonial oppression in India and the rise of revolutionary movements.

But it also spins in ancient Sanskrit epics and Hindu mythology into its fast-paced story that brings in elements of Hong Kong action movies, Hollywood buddy pictures, old-school historical epics, melodrama and the aforementioned Bollywood musicals.

Never remotely boring all the way through to its fiery, explosive climax and even into the credits, which roll against a final song-and-dance featuring the cast outside of character, “RRR” is a blast, by far the most fun I’ve had at the movies in months.

If I’d have seen it in a theater rather than in the dubbed Netflix version on my TV at home, “RRR” would have been in my top 10 movies of 2022, very high, if not at the top of the list. It’s so good and so much fun I might see it again before it leaves the Ross. That’s the highest praise that can be given to a three-hour movie. Do yourself a favor and see it as it should be experienced.