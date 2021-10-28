Review: Searing drama "Mass" finds two couples trying to work through a shattering tragedy

“Mass” is, at its core, simply two couples sitting in a room talking, trying to work through a shattering tragedy that upended their lives, set them against each other and seemingly will never come to closure.
That the tragedy is a school shooting that left 10 students dead rips director Fran Kranz’s script right out of headlines.
A brilliant ensemble performance by the four actors turns “Mass” into a searing drama, painfully revealing the hurt, regret and resentment and heartrending humanity of the parents.
Evan, one of the victims, was the son of Gail (Martha Plimpton), who has been paralyzed by grief and a desire for punishment, and Jay (Jason Isaacs), who has turned his pain and rage into anti-gun activism.
Hayden, the shooter who killed himself, was the son of Linda (Ann Dowd), who wants to remember her boy as something other than a murderer, and the guarded Richard (Reed Birney), who vacillates between keeping distance between the couples and taking responsibility for Hayden’s actions.
Thanks to Ryan Jackson-Healy’s cinematography, “Mass” becomes ever more gripping as the conversation begins with Gail showing Linda pictures of her child and explodes in pain and anger as the men demand answers where there are none.
Without revealing anything that is said, the film reaches its peak in a tearful confession by Gail, as Plympton delivers the best performance of her career. She’s matched by Emmy-winner Dowd, who is always superb, and perfect as Linda, whose confidence and surety about life has been destroyed by the shooting.
Stage and television actor Birney is impressive, his disturbingly cool distance providing a contrast -- emotionally and physically -- with Isaac’s intense outpourings of rage and confusion.
But, importantly, those outpourings don’t include much about his activism. “Mass” is wisely not a political film. Rather, it’s a deeply human exploration of the impact of the shootings on the lives of the parents and families, revealing more than any rehash of the arguments about mental health, gun availability and school and parental responsibility ever could.
By the time it ends, the couples may or may not have found a kind of closure. But viewers certainly will have had an unforgettable encounter with the couples, their pain and struggle in one of the best intimate dramas in years.
