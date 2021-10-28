Review: Searing drama "Mass" finds two couples trying to work through a shattering tragedy

“Mass” is, at its core, simply two couples sitting in a room talking, trying to work through a shattering tragedy that upended their lives, set them against each other and seemingly will never come to closure.

That the tragedy is a school shooting that left 10 students dead rips director Fran Kranz’s script right out of headlines.

A brilliant ensemble performance by the four actors turns “Mass” into a searing drama, painfully revealing the hurt, regret and resentment and heartrending humanity of the parents.

Evan, one of the victims, was the son of Gail (Martha Plimpton), who has been paralyzed by grief and a desire for punishment, and Jay (Jason Isaacs), who has turned his pain and rage into anti-gun activism.

Hayden, the shooter who killed himself, was the son of Linda (Ann Dowd), who wants to remember her boy as something other than a murderer, and the guarded Richard (Reed Birney), who vacillates between keeping distance between the couples and taking responsibility for Hayden’s actions.

Thanks to Ryan Jackson-Healy’s cinematography, “Mass” becomes ever more gripping as the conversation begins with Gail showing Linda pictures of her child and explodes in pain and anger as the men demand answers where there are none.