Review: Romanian film "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" provocative look at life in the COVID era

“Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” begins with a hardcore sex tape recorded by a Romanian couple that was uploaded to the internet. Shortly thereafter we learn that the clip slipped off the adult site and onto the phone of the students of Emilia Cilibiu, a history teacher at an exclusive private school.
Parents are up in arms and have demanded a meeting with Emi, where she’s likely to be fired. And that confrontation provides the last segment of the film.
But that’s a far more straight forward narrative than writer/director Radu Jude presents in his provocative film that’s a biting look at the world in the time of COVID, where masks hide the faces of bitterly divided people fighting in grocery lines and public meetings, where every aspect of life is impacted by the ubiquitous phones and international lines have been so blurred that PAW Patrol is prominently displayed in a Bucharest toy story.
Much of those observations come in the first segment of June’s tripartite film which finds Emi (Katia Pascariu) walks across Bucharest, stopping at the apartment of the school’s headmistress (Claudia Ieremia), visits stores, argues with profanity spouting drivers and tries to buy a Xanax to calm her down before the hearing.
Then, Jude goes off narrative, turning the second part of the film into a collection of “anecdotes, signs and wonders.” An updated version of Ambrose Bierces’s “The Devil’s Dictionary,” the definitions and satiric signifiers can be gut busting or gut punching, using vintage pornography and wrenching looks at Romanian genocide under the Nazis and Ceausescu era.
The latter continues the examination of Romanian culture and history that has pervaded Jude’s previous films. But the collection, and the parallels between 21st century life in Romania and, say, the U.S., make the film more universal – and effectively provocative no matter where it is seen.
It’s also must be noted that June injects his pictures with philosophy – there, to choose one, is a direct reference to Wittgenstein here – and absurd humor.
Some of that pops up in the final act – the socially-distanced confrontation between Emi and the parents in the school’s courtyard. Eerily calling to mind the far-from-civil assaults on school boards here, the confrontation, in which Eim refuses to back down to the name calling and hypocrisy of the parents is both oddly funny and disturbing - which might just be the best way to describe “Bad Luck Banging.”
“Bad Luck Banging” isn’t always the easiest film to watch, by the design of Jude who wants the viewer to be uncomfortable and loves to head to the edge whenever possible. As for the ending, the movie’s finale, is far from subtle.
And, a word of caution, the sex tape is hardcore and shown in its entirety, the vintage porn is authentic and the captioned profanity flows freely throughout the movie – which is unrated but is for adults only.
The Berlin Film Festival’s top prize last year is very likely to be, on some levels, the truest look at life during the pandemic.
Pascariu spends most of the movie in a mask, forcing her to act with her eyes and body language and the complaining about masks, a socially distanced dance and the final meeting is life in the COVID era brought provocatively to the screen. And, we can hope, will serve as a memory piece sooner rather than later.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott