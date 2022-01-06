Review: Romanian film "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" provocative look at life in the COVID era

The latter continues the examination of Romanian culture and history that has pervaded Jude’s previous films. But the collection, and the parallels between 21st century life in Romania and, say, the U.S., make the film more universal – and effectively provocative no matter where it is seen.

It’s also must be noted that June injects his pictures with philosophy – there, to choose one, is a direct reference to Wittgenstein here – and absurd humor.

Some of that pops up in the final act – the socially-distanced confrontation between Emi and the parents in the school’s courtyard. Eerily calling to mind the far-from-civil assaults on school boards here, the confrontation, in which Eim refuses to back down to the name calling and hypocrisy of the parents is both oddly funny and disturbing - which might just be the best way to describe “Bad Luck Banging.”

“Bad Luck Banging” isn’t always the easiest film to watch, by the design of Jude who wants the viewer to be uncomfortable and loves to head to the edge whenever possible. As for the ending, the movie’s finale, is far from subtle.