“Return to Seoul” is as much character study as it is narrative. It follows Freddie, a 25-year-old French woman who has returned to South Korea, where she was born, over a period of eight years.

That study, created by writer-director Davy Chou, is compelling, revealing and cliche-free thanks to his script and a stunning performance by Park Ji-min, who is so good it’s hard to believe that “Return to Seoul” is her first film.

The picture opens with Freddie checking in at a Seoul hotel, having made a spur-of-the-moment return to Korea, with, as she tells the clerk “no plans.” The truth, however, is that Freddie, aka Frederique, the name given to her by her adoptive French parents, is looking for her biological mother and father.

Going through Korea’s adoption service, which will contact biological parents and, if they agree, arrange meetings with the adult children, Freddie finds her father (veteran Korean actor Oh Kwang-rok) in a city a bus ride away from Seoul.

But Chou isn’t interested in telling some kind of happy reunion story. Her father is a hard drinker, heartbroken that he gave up his daughter decades earlier and tries to convince her to stay in Korea, join his new family and let him find her a man to marry.

To say Freddie isn’t interested is an understatement, powering a painful clash that ends the film’s first section.

Fast forward five years, Freddie, who now looks very different, meets an arms dealer Andre (Louis-Do de Lencquesaing) on a “booty call” which turns out to be the first step toward a job interview. Then she’s plunged back into the Seoul underground, where she lives with a tattoo artist over a dance club, pulsing with music to celebrate the birthday she’s trying to forget.

She’s continuing to search for her mother, then and a couple years later when she’s back in Korea, now working for Andre selling missiles.

Across the years, Freddie’s changes — from naive traveler through the underground to professional — are revealed by Chou and, especially by Park, who, for long stretches early on plays the disruptive, self-driven but internally torn Freddie in near silence, unable to effectively communicate with anyone.

That barrier drops away, but Freddie remains seemingly uncaring but haunted by her past. If the film has a message, it’s be wary of inquiring into your past.

“Return to Seoul,” which was Cambodia’s Academy Awards entry because Chou was born in France to Cambodian parents, is a strikingly shot film, both in capturing the characters and in showing parts of South Korea and aspects of life there not often seen on film.

Chou’s picture could use a touch more narrative to connect its three sections, but with Freddie at its center throughout, it hangs together as a study of the young woman finding herself and her past that’s far more unsettling that comforting and, thereby, more memorably effective.