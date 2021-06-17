Review: Raw Norwegian drama 'Hope' examines couple's relationship after cancer diagnosis

The Cliff’s Notes summary of “Hope” reads like it should be an old-school TV movie of the week:
A choreographer returns home after an international performance to find out that the lung cancer she had in previous years has metastasized to her brain, leaving her and her longtime domestic partner to work out their future -- and it all takes place from the day before Christmas Eve to the day after New Year’s.
But Norwegian writer and director Maria Sodahl’s raw, unsentimental, somewhat autobiographical drama isn’t a weepy clichefest nor is it an uplifting tale of a medical miracle. It’s a powerful, moving examination of the couple’s relationship, carried by a pair of standout performances.
Andrea Braein Hovig is Anja, who returns to the Oslo home she shares with Tomas (Stellan Skarsgard) and three of their six children. To say that they are distanced is an understatement; even the kids note that the pair, who have never married in two decades, essentially lead separate lives.
When she gets her diagnosis, however, that separation is forced to change, Those changes, painful and revealing, largely take place outside the sight of the kids -- three they have had together and three from Tomas’ previous marriage, who are preparing for and trying to celebrate the holidays. That is, until the diagnosis is revealed to them.
Sodahl keeps the focus on the couple and their conversations, often in their car on the way to and from appointments. Anja, who is facing the incurable diagnosis, persistently delivers her long-suppressed feelings. Tomas, sympathetic and hurt, reels and reacts.
The expressive Hovig is beyond convincing as a woman whose life is seemingly ending in a few months, all emotion and frantic action. Skarsgard, one of the world’s great actors, is quiet, conveying Tomas’ feelings and changes as much through expressions as words.
Together, they are captivating, creating a sense that we are watching a real couple go through life’s largest trauma.
Without giving anything away, “Hope” has a perfect touchingly realistic ending that conveys some of the hope of its title, for both the characters on screen and the audience that has been drawn into their lives.
