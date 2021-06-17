Review: Raw Norwegian drama 'Hope' examines couple's relationship after cancer diagnosis

Andrea Braein Hovig is Anja, who returns to the Oslo home she shares with Tomas (Stellan Skarsgard) and three of their six children. To say that they are distanced is an understatement; even the kids note that the pair, who have never married in two decades, essentially lead separate lives.

When she gets her diagnosis, however, that separation is forced to change, Those changes, painful and revealing, largely take place outside the sight of the kids -- three they have had together and three from Tomas’ previous marriage, who are preparing for and trying to celebrate the holidays. That is, until the diagnosis is revealed to them.

Sodahl keeps the focus on the couple and their conversations, often in their car on the way to and from appointments. Anja, who is facing the incurable diagnosis, persistently delivers her long-suppressed feelings. Tomas, sympathetic and hurt, reels and reacts.

The expressive Hovig is beyond convincing as a woman whose life is seemingly ending in a few months, all emotion and frantic action. Skarsgard, one of the world’s great actors, is quiet, conveying Tomas’ feelings and changes as much through expressions as words.

Together, they are captivating, creating a sense that we are watching a real couple go through life’s largest trauma.