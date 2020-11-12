Review: Rare buddy comedy 'The Climb' avoids formula to be heartfelt and funny

“The Climb” is that rarest of cinematic comedies, a picture that reaches past clichés and formula to tell a story of a pair of best friends that manages to be heartfelt and funny, often simultaneously.

Fittingly, it comes from a pair of best friends — Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino — who cowrote the script, produced the picture and costar as Kyle and Mike, guys who grew up together and are first seen riding bicycles up and down a steeply inclined French roadway.

They’re in France for Kyle’s wedding. But as the ride proceeds, Mike tells Kyle that he’s slept with Kyle’s fiancée Ava — and not just before they were dating. An ensuing bike chase, and a beating, put Mike in the emergency room, the first of his injuries, and breaks up the wedding.

That’s the end of the first “chapter” of the film. Chapter two begins with Ava’s funeral, and a surprise appearance by Kyle, who salvages the disaster Mike is creating at the cemetery. But, here’s the first big cliché avoidance move, the guys don’t instantly become bros.

Instead, there’s more ups and downs — a drunken Mike literally crashing Kyle’s family Christmas and, pivotally, a new romance for Kyle with the prickly Marissa (Gayle Rankin), who Mike, of course, hates.