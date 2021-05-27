Review: "Quo Vadis, Aida?" is a devastating masterwork about Bosnia genocide

In 1995, the eastern Bosnian city of Srebrenica had been declared a safe haven by the United Nations, seemingly sparing it from the destructive predation of Gen. Ratko Mladic’s Bosnian Serb Army of Republika Srpska.
But Mladic ignored the safety zone and sent his troops into the city, causing thousands to flee to a nearby United Nations base, where, again, they believed they would be kept safe.
In Jasmila Zbanic’s slightly fictionalized drama, “Quo Vadis, Aida?" -- translation: Where are you going, Aida? -- among those who must pack quickly to flee from their apartment are high school principal Nihad Selmanagic (Izudin Bajrovic) and his sons, Hamdija (Boris Ler) and Sejo (Dino Bajrovic).
There they hope to join wife and mother Aida (Jasna Duricic), who is working as a translator for the blue-helmeted U.N. peacekeeping force of Dutch troops.
In that role, she’s forced to translate, from English into Serbian, the words of the Dutch commanders, directing the people lucky enough to get in the gates of the camp on the rules to survival and try to calm the thousands, including many of her friends and neighbors who couldn’t get inside.
That throng outside includes Nihad and Hamidja. So Aida scrambles to find a way to get them past the gate. Her pleas repeatedly rebuffed by the Dutch, she gets them inside by volunteering Nihad to be one of three civilian negotiators who are sent to meet with Mladic (Boris Isakovic).
At that meeting, it becomes obvious that the egotistical brute who is followed everywhere by a TV camera has no intention of negotiating with anyone and that the U.N., in the form of the by-the-rules, confrontation-avoiding Dutch cannot stop him from doing anything he wants.
So proceeds Zbanic’s fact-based thriller that plays much like Paul Greengrass’ “Bloody Sunday” and “Flight 93” but anchored by Duricic’s deeply empathetic, determined, demoralized performance that is as powerful and devastatingly unsparing as the film itself.
Given its documentary-like nature, “Quo Vadis, Aida?” has to end with text about the slaughter of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys at the hands of Mladic’s troops.
In 2017, Mladic was convicted of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and he is imprisoned in the Hague, where he will remain for the rest of his life.
That is small consolation for the families of the innocent slaughtered simply for being Muslim.
“Quo Vadis, Aida?” was one of the five nominees for the Best International Film Academy Award, losing out to Denmark’s “Another Round.” After seeing the picture from Bosnia and Herzegovina, it is clear that it deserved the Oscar and a nomination for Best Picture, regardless of the country of origin.
It is a devastating masterwork that, like the genocide of Srebrenica that is dramatizes, should not be forgotten.
