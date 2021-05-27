Review: "Quo Vadis, Aida?" is a devastating masterwork about Bosnia genocide

At that meeting, it becomes obvious that the egotistical brute who is followed everywhere by a TV camera has no intention of negotiating with anyone and that the U.N., in the form of the by-the-rules, confrontation-avoiding Dutch cannot stop him from doing anything he wants.

So proceeds Zbanic’s fact-based thriller that plays much like Paul Greengrass’ “Bloody Sunday” and “Flight 93” but anchored by Duricic’s deeply empathetic, determined, demoralized performance that is as powerful and devastatingly unsparing as the film itself.

Given its documentary-like nature, “Quo Vadis, Aida?” has to end with text about the slaughter of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys at the hands of Mladic’s troops.

In 2017, Mladic was convicted of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and he is imprisoned in the Hague, where he will remain for the rest of his life.

That is small consolation for the families of the innocent slaughtered simply for being Muslim.