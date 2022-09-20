Review: Quirky "Funny Pages" is anti coming of age story of comic book artist

If nothing else, the quirky “Funny Pages” is the rare example of an anti-coming of age movie, its teenage wanna be comic artist is a self-absorbed jerk when the movie opens, learns no growing up lessons through his misadventures and remains a lonely, self-absorbed jerk at the movie’s end.

That alone makes writer/director Owen Kline’s feature debut refreshing. The world doesn’t need another cliched coming of age picture now or ever. But the picture holds the attention through its 85-minute running time through its characters, cringey situations and subtly biting humor.

.The teenage jerk at the film’s center is Robert (a superb Daniel Zolghadri), an aspiring comic book artist. But, in keeping with the film’s spirit, he’s not looking to draw the newest super hero. He wants to be a classic underground cartoonist and we see him paging through Tijuana Bibles (if you don’t know what those are, Google it), and his own sexually charged Robert Crumbish work.

That takes place in the office of his high school art teacher, Mr. Katano (Stephen Adly Guirgis), who loves Robert’s “subversive” work and thinks he should skip college and go directly to work for Mad magazine.

That’s not at all disturbing, but when the fat, kind of greasy Katano demands that Robert draw him, strips down to his socks and stands on his desk, things get creepy fast – and Robert flees the scene, only to have Katano suddenly die minutes later.

His sudden death puts Robert and his comic drawing pal Miles (Miles Emanuel) into break-in mode – they bust out the window to Katano’s office to get their artwork before its thrown away. Robert, however, gets busted – which puts him in conflict with his long-suffering parents (Maria Dizzia and Josh Pais) and into contact with the legal system.

All that figures in when Robert drops out of school, moves from tony Princeton to an overheated basement apartment in Trenton and sets about pursuing his art while working in a comic book store and running across a legion of greasy, sleazy, crazy characters.

They include sweaty basement denzions Barry (Michael Townsend Wright) and Stephen (Cleveland Thomas Jr.), public defender Cheryl (Marcia DeBonis) and one of her odd, potentially violent clients Wallace (Matthew Maher), with whom Robert finds he has something in common.

Those interactions rapidly happen in episodic fashion as Robert drives his junk car back and forth to work, the public defender's office and back to the apartment – all environments, save for his parents’ home, that are unsettling claustrophobic, to say the least.

That visual approach upsets the coming of age, emerging into a bright new world formula as does the fact there’s no romance whatsoever and the outsider milieu where Robert exists.

That element, and the underground comic subject matter, connects “Funny Pages” with pictures like “American Splendor,” “Ghost World” and the documentary “Crumb.” But none of those films, that share an it’s-always-about-the-art ethos with “Funny Pages” are close to as darkly unsettling as Kline’s film.

But that darkness brings some humor as Robert tries to navigate his own way forward, no matter the obstacles. In the end, however, unlike most coming of age films, it’s uncertain whether Robert will end up anywhere but in the comic book store, selling books and talking about their art when he’s 40.