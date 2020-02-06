Review: Quiet, beautiful 'Aga' obverses life of Yakut couple living on the ice of Siberia

Set in ice-covered Siberia and following the daily lives of a old Yakut couple who live in a yurt, surviving by hunting and fishing while planes fly overhead and trucks rumble down nearby ice roads, “Aga” feels like a documentary about the passing of a way of life.
But it’s really a quiet, contemplative work of fiction fully grounded in real life that tells a minimal, moving story about Nanook (Mikhail Aprosimov) and Sedna (Feodosia Ivanova), a married couple totally devoted to each other who work together, living the same sort of lives as their parents and grandparents.
That means that Nanook goes out with his loyal sled dog, hammering holes in the ice to fish or harvest ice for drinking water. Back at the yurt, Sedna cooks and sews, creating hats and gloves from animal skins.
Together, they build traps to catch an unlucky fox and battle the raging winds that threaten to knock down the yurt.
That’s all documentary-like stuff. But there’s another piece to the story -- their daughter Aga has left the family and, for reasons that are never explained, is working in a diamond mine that’s some distance away.
Sedna, who we see has a festering wound in her side, wants to reunite with her daughter, and is making a hat for her while she pleads with Nanook to forgive Aga.
The only other character in the first two-thirds of the film is Chena (Sergei Egorov) who arrives via snowmobile, bringing kerosene, firewood and news of Aga, with whom he grew up. And he leaves behind a transistor radio, another sign of the outside world that Nanook and Sedna clearly know about but don’t want to join.
There’s a deep sadness to the film by Bulgarian Milko Lazarov, who keeps things very measured as he lets the couple’s reminiscences of their reindeer herd imply the loss of animal life, the basis for the traditional lifestyle, and views their loving, patient existence also as fading away.
There is a reindeer in the film, glimpsed by Nanook. It's seen at the far edge of the panoramic view presented by cinematographer Kaloyan Bozhilov, who has crafted a strikingly beautiful film from the snowy vistas, big skies and the couples’ expressive faces.
I’ve got no clue as to whether Aprosimov and Ivanova are experienced actors or were recruited for “Aga.” But they are unquestionably effective in creating their memorable characters and showing their emotions through expressions as much as words.
For mainstream film-goers, “Aga” will be one of those movies that is criticized because “nothing happens.” That, however, is the point of Lazarov’s sadly beautiful, deeply observational art film.
