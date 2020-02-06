Review: Quiet, beautiful 'Aga' obverses life of Yakut couple living on the ice of Siberia

The only other character in the first two-thirds of the film is Chena (Sergei Egorov) who arrives via snowmobile, bringing kerosene, firewood and news of Aga, with whom he grew up. And he leaves behind a transistor radio, another sign of the outside world that Nanook and Sedna clearly know about but don’t want to join.

There’s a deep sadness to the film by Bulgarian Milko Lazarov, who keeps things very measured as he lets the couple’s reminiscences of their reindeer herd imply the loss of animal life, the basis for the traditional lifestyle, and views their loving, patient existence also as fading away.

There is a reindeer in the film, glimpsed by Nanook. It's seen at the far edge of the panoramic view presented by cinematographer Kaloyan Bozhilov, who has crafted a strikingly beautiful film from the snowy vistas, big skies and the couples’ expressive faces.

I’ve got no clue as to whether Aprosimov and Ivanova are experienced actors or were recruited for “Aga.” But they are unquestionably effective in creating their memorable characters and showing their emotions through expressions as much as words.

For mainstream film-goers, “Aga” will be one of those movies that is criticized because “nothing happens.” That, however, is the point of Lazarov’s sadly beautiful, deeply observational art film.

