Prolific South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo returns with “Walk Up,” his 28th feature in 26 years released just a few months after “The Novelist,” which was excellent.

Like that film, “Walk Up” is tightly contained, filled with conversation and contemplation, presented in black and white and features frequent Hong collaborator Kwan Haehyo again playing a film director as he did in “The Novelist.”

This time, Byungsoo is a successful director, working to set up the financing for a new movie when he takes his estranged daughter Jeongsu (Park Miso) to meet an old friend (Lee Hyeyoung), an interior designer, who Jeongsu hopes to work for.

A boozy meal ensues – there’s lots of booze, smoking and eating in the picture – and, it turns out, that his friend owns the small three-floor apartment building where they’ve met. And, impressed by his success and celebrity, invites Byungsoo to move in at free or reduced rent to an apartment that will soon be vacated.

So begins a trio of interlocked, seemingly chronological stories that finds Byungsoo moving up through the building, floor by floor and becoming involved with a different woman on each level, while always haunted by the old friend.

That turns “Walk Up,’ which gets its title from Byungsoo’s journey up the building’s curving staircase, into a study of relationships, small moments between people and, subtly, the loss of creativity and drive as Byungsoo gives up making movies, but also dreams of moving to an island and shooting seven films – a plan he says he received directly from God.

Melancholy and highly intellectual with plenty of discussion of the collision of life and art, the role of religion and the need for relationships, “Walk Up” is a bit of a puzzle – I didn’t figure everything that Hong was up to until well after the screening.

But, requiring that contemplation, similar to what took place after I saw “The Novelist” last year, is part of Hong’s gift as a filmmaker – he writes, directs and edits all his movies. He makes you think not just about what happened with the characters and how their story was told, but about bigger themes and ideas that are captured in the small worlds he creates on film.