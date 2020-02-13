Review: Powerful performnce by Alfre Woodard carries in capital punishment drama 'Clemency'

As “Clemency” opens, Bernadine Williams is overseeing an execution by lethal injection, a steely warden carrying out the duties that force her to address the condemned man and watch him die.
But this execution doesn’t go smoothly. The paramedic can’t find a vein, and, when he does, the insertion is botched. The prisoner convulses, his mother screams from behind the glass and the horrified Williams pulls the curtain closed as he takes a long time to die.
That is capital punishment and it sets the stage for writer-director Chinonye Chukwu’s searing examination of its impact not just on the condemned but also the bystanders and implementers -- especially Williams, played by Alfre Woodard in an extraordinarily powerful performance.
The by-the-books warden, who, as a woman can’t show a sign of weakness, is, after 11 executions, deeply troubled by what she's witnessed. Yet she has to go on preparing for the next state killing -- this time of Anthony Woods (Aldis Hodge), convicted of killing a policeman during a robbery.
Woods, who draws pictures of birds and maintains his hopes of staying alive, admits to the robbery but claims, with some evidence on his side, that his partner in the robbery killed the officer.
That’s part of the grounds for the appeals through the courts and to the state’s governor for clemency being pursued by his attorney Marty Lumetta (Richard Schiff), a compassionate fighter who is burned out and says Woods’ case will be his last.
The warden and lawyer clash but meet for drinks as well -- she’s literally driven to the bar, repeatedly, where she tries to justify her work.
And her trauma is taking its toll at home, where her schoolteacher husband, Jonathan (Wendell Pierce), finds her a shell of the woman he married and contemplates a separation.
If “Clemency” were a standard Hollywood production, Bernadine would somehow find a way to summon the strength to oppose the system, push for Woods to get clemency and a new trial and wrap everything together with an uplifting bow.
But Chukwu isn’t interested in anything like that. Rather, her deeply researched film shows how capital punishment can tear apart all involved with process, by concentrating on Williams and those she encounters as she prepares for Woods’ execution.
It’s astounding that Woodard wasn’t nominated for the Best Actress Oscar -- sorry, Renee Zellweger, this to my eyes was the performance of the year.
Done without the speechifying that usually accompanies such characters, Woodard conveys Williams’ angst through facial expression and body language, scenes of drunkenness and conflict with her husband.
And she is never less than believable, right through the final shots of Bernadine walking down a prison corridor, torn apart by what she has done -- a hauntingly devastating conclusion to one of the most effective anti-capital-punishment films ever.
