Review: Powerful performnce by Alfre Woodard carries in capital punishment drama 'Clemency'

The warden and lawyer clash but meet for drinks as well -- she’s literally driven to the bar, repeatedly, where she tries to justify her work.

And her trauma is taking its toll at home, where her schoolteacher husband, Jonathan (Wendell Pierce), finds her a shell of the woman he married and contemplates a separation.

If “Clemency” were a standard Hollywood production, Bernadine would somehow find a way to summon the strength to oppose the system, push for Woods to get clemency and a new trial and wrap everything together with an uplifting bow.

But Chukwu isn’t interested in anything like that. Rather, her deeply researched film shows how capital punishment can tear apart all involved with process, by concentrating on Williams and those she encounters as she prepares for Woods’ execution.

It’s astounding that Woodard wasn’t nominated for the Best Actress Oscar -- sorry, Renee Zellweger, this to my eyes was the performance of the year.

Done without the speechifying that usually accompanies such characters, Woodard conveys Williams’ angst through facial expression and body language, scenes of drunkenness and conflict with her husband.

And she is never less than believable, right through the final shots of Bernadine walking down a prison corridor, torn apart by what she has done -- a hauntingly devastating conclusion to one of the most effective anti-capital-punishment films ever.

