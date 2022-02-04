Review: Powerful documentary "Who We Are" presents sobering history of racism in America

In 2011, Jeffrey Robinson began raising his then 13-year-old nephew and struggled to tell him about racism and how it would inevitably affect his life. So the attorney began to investigate the history of white supremacy and the oppression of Black Americans.

As he compiled information, Robinson created a lecture that he presented in churches, meeting halls, community centers that asked the audience not be take responsibility for slavery.

Rather, he asks those who witness the lecture, to take a hard look at the history of racism and, in the end, recognize what white privilege is and why the battle against racism and its ramifications brought into the forefront of public view by the Black Lives Matter movement and the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

That deeply researched, newly informative and, at times, very personal history is captured in “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,” a sobering, powerful documentary by Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kuntsler that is framed around Robinson’s Juneteenth 2018 presentation of his lecture at New York’s Town Hall.

Some of what Robinson presents is sadly familiar – facts that, for example, American schools are almost as segregated today as they were in the 1950s before “Brown vs. the Board of Education” and narratives like that of the 1921 genocide in Tulsa that left 4,000 dead and destroyed the thriving “Black Wall Street.”

Other elements, however, are presented in a new context — like the fact that many police forces, especially across the south, grew up out of slave patrols that carried six-pointed badges, providing the root of today’s distrust of police in the Black community.

Crafted similarly to Al Gore’s environmental call-to-arms, “An Inconvenient Truth,” “Who We Are” combines Robinson’s lecture with, to choose a couple of examples, a visit to a South Carolina slave marketplace and the Edmund Pettus Bridge; archival footage; interviews with activists and, movingly, the mother of Eric Garner, who was killed by New York City police; the last known survivor of the Tulsa massacre; and personal reflections from Robinson in his home town of Memphis.

There, we see the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated when Robinson was 11, visit with his white best friend and his basketball coach from the Catholic high school he attended and see the house that the Robinson family moved into in a white neighborhood.

That move by his “unicorn parents” is part of the luck that Robinson maintains allowed him to get out of Memphis, go to Marquette University and Harvard Law School and become a trial lawyer and the Deputy Legal Director of the ACLU.

Even that luck, however, Robinson demonstrates, hasn’t spared him from the ramifications of racism and white supremacy.

Nor could it do so for all Black Americans, whose 400 years struggle against that legacy is delineated in the lecture that finds tipping points – reconstruction, the peak of the civil rights movement of the 1960s – where the work against racism and its ramifications appeared to be moving forward only to recede for decades.

By the end of “Who We Are,” it’s hard not to wonder why brutal slave owner Andrew Jackson is the face on the $20 bill and why, after hearing its awful third version celebrating the murder of enslaved people, Francis Scott Key’s “The Star Spangled Banner” is our national anthem.

Or perhaps, Robinson and the film implicitly argue, it isn’t surprising at all. For the country has never come fully to grips with its original sin of slavery and, as is evidenced by the churned up outrage over “critical race theory” many continue to refuse to do so.

That is why “Who We Are” is such an important film that should be widely seen – going beyond its theatrical release to streaming, television and screenings in schools. For it presents the history of racism in America without being inflammatory and can’t help but challenge every viewer to address it.

