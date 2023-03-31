“Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game" is a gem of a movie, a sweet, funny, romantic true story of a pinball-playing writer who, in the 1970s, used his flipper and plunger skills to show that pinball is a game of skill, not chance and free it from four decades of legal banishment.

It’s the impressive feature debut from brothers Austin and Meredith Bragg, who wrote and directed the film, with the cooperation of its subject, Roger Sharpe.

He’s played by both veteran character actor Dennis Boutsikas and Mike Faist, the former as the older “Mr. Sharpe,” who’s seen being interviewed by the filmmakers and commenting on the accuracy of scenes, the latter as Roger in the 1970s, discovering pinball at the University of Wisconsin, moving to New York, landing a job at GQ Magazine and, desperately, coming up with an idea for a piece about pinball.

That sends him across the country interviewing the makers of the game, which had been banned in cities in the 1930s as a game of chance, e.g. gambling. And those contacts lead him to playing pinball in front of the New York City Council to prove it’s a game of skill.

The research and journey lets the Braggs insert a brief history of pinball, via faked news footage that shows Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia (Carlos Lopez) and NYC cops smashing and confiscating machines in the 1930s.

The picture, however, isn’t just about pinball. It’s as much a romance that begins when Roger meets Ellen in an elevator on his way to a job interview. A single mother raising her 11-year-old son Seth (Christopher Convery) who knows what she wants – a husband with facial hair who won’t abandon her or Seth. She’s endearingly played by Crystal Reed.

To say that the pinball/romance combination works is an understatement. And the meta element – an actor playing a character, commenting on an earlier version of that character and the filmmaking process, takes “Pinball” to a higher level of humor, entertainment and messaging, making it one of the most satisfying pictures in months.