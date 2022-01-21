Review: Philosophical nature documentary "The Velvet Queen" looks for snow leopard in Tibet

Since 2011, nature photographer Vincent Munier has journeyed to Tibet, exploring its plateaus and crevices in search of the snow leopard. In 2017, Munier was joined by writer Sylvain Tesson and filmmaker Marie Amiguet, who were, in their own ways documenting the quest to find the elusive cat that some think may have disappeared forever.

That documentation, and the interactions between the highly verbal, always moving Tesson and the quiet photographer, who is used to sitting silently for hours waiting for animals that may or may not appear, make “The Velvet Queen” more than just a nature documentary, turning it into a philosophical meditation set in snow-covered rocks and deep in caves.

Much of that philosophizing comes from Tesson, who has to learn to slow down and be quiet as the duo walk across the plateaus and climb into the rocks. The taciturn Munier, speaking a low mumble, however, provides the grounding for Tesson’s theorizing, showing its practical applications as they set up camp or climb to the edge of a ridge to try to look at a valley without disturbing the wildlife.