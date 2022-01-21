Review: Philosophical nature documentary "The Velvet Queen" looks for snow leopard in Tibet

Since 2011, nature photographer Vincent Munier has journeyed to Tibet, exploring its plateaus and crevices in search of the snow leopard. In 2017, Munier was joined by writer Sylvain Tesson and filmmaker Marie Amiguet, who were, in their own ways documenting the quest to find the elusive cat that some think may have disappeared forever.
That documentation, and the interactions between the highly verbal, always moving Tesson and the quiet photographer, who is used to sitting silently for hours waiting for animals that may or may not appear, make “The Velvet Queen” more than just a nature documentary, turning it into a philosophical meditation set in snow-covered rocks and deep in caves.
Much of that philosophizing comes from Tesson, who has to learn to slow down and be quiet as the duo walk across the plateaus and climb into the rocks. The taciturn Munier, speaking a low mumble, however, provides the grounding for Tesson’s theorizing, showing its practical applications as they set up camp or climb to the edge of a ridge to try to look at a valley without disturbing the wildlife.
That said, “The Velvet Queen” is also a super nature documentary as we see Tibetan antelopes with their distinctive long horns, Tibetan foxes, yaks, bears, falcons and small cats, seen first via the movie camera then through Munier’s dramatic stills that, to pick one example, suspend a fox in full motion chasing a rodent running for its life.
For those who know Tibetan Buddhist history, “The Velvet Queen” contains a revelatory moment – when the duo find a cave that goes deep inside a rock outcropping.
Tesson got the same revelation. Then he spouts some serious misinformation, stating that stating that 15th century Tibetan philosopher Milarepa meditated in a cave eating nettles for so long that he turned green and that Tibetans worship him because of that. No. Just no.
There’s not a lot of mystery to “The Velvet Queen” – the movie’s poster shows a snow leopard atop a high outcropping of rocks.
But knowing that Munier and Tesson will capture their prey, so to speak, doesn’t detract from the film. Rather it makes the meditative philosophy – expect nothing, be content with the earth, embrace the beauty resonate as soon as the snow leopard is sighted and they figure out that the snow leopard probably was watching them, just as they were watching it.
