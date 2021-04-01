Review: Pfeiffer's performance makes 'French Exit' worth watching

Without delivering any spoilers, the rest of the movie, which was adapted by Patrick deWitt from his novel, involves spending cash, a suicide note, seances, a private detective and, here he is again, the cat on the loose in the streets of Paris.

Director Azazel Jacobs puts the film in the nebulous land between comedy and drama, never truly playing anything for laughs, but with some funny scenes -- many courtesy of Frances’ biting wit or simply bite -- and a plot that’s too silly to be taken close to seriously.

Enter Pfeiffer, who has the rail-thin look of a Tom Wolfe “social X-ray,” -- with camera-catching beauty, which undercuts that appearance with an epic nasty streak. Her nastiness leads to her insulting the financial consultant who tried to help her by calling him a pig in French. There's also the moment she says goodbye by setting a floral centerpiece on a restaurant table aflame when the waiter was too slow in delivering the check.

Underneath all of that, Frances is troubled, trying to come to terms with a life squandered -- and Pfeiffer conveys that without cracking the character’s veneer. That’s called acting.

Hedges is also good playing a man who was sent to boarding school, suddenly rescued by his mother and who can’t take control of his own life.