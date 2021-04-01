Review: Pfeiffer's performance makes 'French Exit' worth watching

Sometimes a performance transcends the movie in which it is contained to become the reason to see the picture.
That's the case with the exquisite work of the always-good Michelle Pffeifer, who, with some help from her co-star Lucas Hedges, makes the sad but silly “French Exit” worth watching.
Pfeiffer plays Frances Price, a wealthy, self-absorbed New York socialite, who has burned through the money that she was left when her husband died in his bed just as she was leaving for a ski trip in Vail. She took the trip anyway before reporting the death.
That alone tells you a lot about dear Frances.
Forced to dramatically change her life and lifestyle, Frances jumps at an offer from her friend Joan (Susan Coyne) to move into her rarely used Paris apartment, rent-free. So, on a day’s notice, Frances loads up her adult son Malcolm (Hedges) and her black cat (he’s a key character) and boards an ocean liner bound for Europe.
On the cross-Atlantic voyage, Malcolm encounters Madeleine (Danielle Macdonald), a fortune-telling medium who has some kind of spiritual connection with the cat. Arriving in Paris, the Prices meet the lonely, skittish Madame Reynard (Valerie Mahaffey), a “fan” of Frances from New York who becomes their only friend.
The only other major character in the picture is Susan (Imogen Poots), Malcolm’s fiancee who he abandons to leave the country with his mother, but can’t get over as he rides his bike around Paris.
Without delivering any spoilers, the rest of the movie, which was adapted by Patrick deWitt from his novel, involves spending cash, a suicide note, seances, a private detective and, here he is again, the cat on the loose in the streets of Paris.
Director Azazel Jacobs puts the film in the nebulous land between comedy and drama, never truly playing anything for laughs, but with some funny scenes -- many courtesy of Frances’ biting wit or simply bite -- and a plot that’s too silly to be taken close to seriously.
Enter Pfeiffer, who has the rail-thin look of a Tom Wolfe “social X-ray,” -- with camera-catching beauty, which undercuts that appearance with an epic nasty streak. Her nastiness leads to her insulting the financial consultant who tried to help her by calling him a pig in French. There's also the moment she says goodbye by setting a floral centerpiece on a restaurant table aflame when the waiter was too slow in delivering the check.
Underneath all of that, Frances is troubled, trying to come to terms with a life squandered -- and Pfeiffer conveys that without cracking the character’s veneer. That’s called acting.
Hedges is also good playing a man who was sent to boarding school, suddenly rescued by his mother and who can’t take control of his own life.
To its credit, the picture looks right -- from the New York mansions to the streets of Paris and the interior of the, by the end, crowded apartment.
And there’s enough heart in the story to partially overcome the silliness. But it’s Pfeiffer’s performance that carries the film and makes “French Exit” worth a look.
