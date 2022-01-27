Review "Parellel Mothers":: Penelope Cruz delivers Oscar-worthy performance in politically-tinged melodrama

“Parallel Mothers” is, on one level, the kind of candy-colored melodrama that we’ve come to expect from Pedro Almodolvar.

But as it spins out its swirling, complexly intertwined story of two single mothers — one about 40, the other a teen — the Spanish director subtly gives the film a sobering political dimension, taking on, for the first time, the ramifications of the Spanish Civil War and the 40 years of dictatorship that followed.

That element is introduced in the film’s first minutes when Janis (Penelope Cruz) is photographing handsome anthropologist Arturo (Israel Elijadie) for a magazine shoot.

Arturo’s specialty is forensic anthropology and Janis approaches him with a request -- to help the people of the village where she grew up disinter a mass grave of men, including her grandfather, killed by Franco’s fascists.

He agrees, the pair bond, Janis sleeps with him and becomes pregnant. He’s married and wants to end the pregnancy. She decides otherwise and, when she goes to the hospital, finds her roommate to be Ana (Milena Smit), a teenager who, pregnant from a gang rape, is sent to Madrid to live with her mother and have the child, avoiding a scandal in Grenada.

The babies, both girls, are born on the same day. Janis and Ana pledge to stay in touch, then appear to be going about their lives separately. It would be a disservice to the picture and its viewers to reveal what brings them back together and eventually tears them apart.

But suffice it to say that we learn of each of their family histories, find out why Janis has her name, and Teresa (Aitana Sánchez-Gijón) repeatedly leaves her daughter as the film examines generations of motherhood.

As always with Almodovar, “Parallel Mothers” is gorgeous – its bright, primary colored settings, subtle but distinctive costuming captured by the camera of cinematographer Jose Luis Alcaine, who is part of the director’s longtime filmmaking team.

That group includes Rossy de Palma, who plays Janis’ editor and best friend, and Cruz, who broke through to stardom with 1999’s “All About My Mother” and has never been better than here, her seventh Almodolvar collaboration.

Cruz’s tough and tender, deceptive and heartbreaking performance could easily result in her second Best Actress Oscar – if she’s nominated. If “Parallel Mothers” wins, it will have to be for Best Picture, for Spain, as is often the case, inexplicably didn’t submit it as the country’s best international picture entry.

Cruz’s performance is matched by Smit, who, in her first major feature role, believably makes Ana, both naively young and surprising strong as the movie takes the women from strangers in a hospital room, to mothers caring for their babies, lovers and, finally, what appears to be a complex, but satisfactory relationship.

Almodovar doesn’t fully spell out the latter, largely because the film’s politics return at the end, with a sad meditation on Spain’s still unresolved past and the necessity of confronting ugly history – a lesson that needs to be applied far beyond just Spain.

