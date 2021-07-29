Review: 'Never Gonna Snow Again' is a darkly satiric Polish meditation on magic and loss

Haunting and uplifting, “Never Gonna Snow Again” is a meditation on loneliness and loss, disillusion and relief, massage and mysticism, a biting take on Polish society, immigration and global warming punctuated with dark comedy and, in the end, an unresolved mystery.
It comes from co-directors Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert who team up to create this episodic tale of a Ukrainian masseur whose magic touch changes the lives of a group of upper-middle class Poles.
We first see Zhenia (Alec Utgoff of “Stranger Things”) walking along streets and highways, through tunnels and corridors as he crosses the border from Ukraine.
Entering a government building, teeming with applications for a work permit, Zhenia walks into a bureaucrat’s office and works his magic on the man, who breaks down under hypnosis and, after Zhenia touches his head, falls asleep. Zhenia signs and stamps his work papers, snatches them from the desk and walks out.
Flash forward a few months, Zhenia is walking again, this time carrying his table from house to house in the gated community outside Warsaw.
There he’s doing his magic on clients -- a wine-drinking, chain-smoking housewife (Maja Ostaszewska); a family man dying of cancer (Lukasz Simlat) and his wife (Weronika Rosati); a bitter, drug-consuming widow (Agata Kulesza) and a woman (Katarzyna Figura) who shares her giant house with three bulldogs.
The rest of the film follows Zhenia to his appointments, then back to the barren apartment in the inner city and into flashbacks to his childhood growing up in Chernobyl, where we learn how and why he developed what his clients believe are healing powers.
That kind of story has been told before. But Szumowska and Englert deviate from the mystical savior storyline early and often. That comes via laugh-out-loud humor, often lines from little kids.
Utgoff is distantly perfect as Zhenia, and the clients are good as well as they gradually reveal sadness, disillusion, loneliness and worry hidden inside their comfortable lives.
Masterfully shot, the film is visually captivating, incorporating some magical realism and the gritty threat of a pair of men in black on Zhenia’s trail.
“Never Gonna Snow Again,” which takes its title from the child’s observation that, because of climate change, it’s not going to snow at Christmas, was Poland’s entry for best international film in last year’s Academy Awards.
It didn’t get a nomination, but it’s one of the most original and smartly observed films that was released anywhere in 2020.
