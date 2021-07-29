Review: 'Never Gonna Snow Again' is a darkly satiric Polish meditation on magic and loss

The rest of the film follows Zhenia to his appointments, then back to the barren apartment in the inner city and into flashbacks to his childhood growing up in Chernobyl, where we learn how and why he developed what his clients believe are healing powers.

That kind of story has been told before. But Szumowska and Englert deviate from the mystical savior storyline early and often. That comes via laugh-out-loud humor, often lines from little kids.

Utgoff is distantly perfect as Zhenia, and the clients are good as well as they gradually reveal sadness, disillusion, loneliness and worry hidden inside their comfortable lives.

Masterfully shot, the film is visually captivating, incorporating some magical realism and the gritty threat of a pair of men in black on Zhenia’s trail.

“Never Gonna Snow Again,” which takes its title from the child’s observation that, because of climate change, it’s not going to snow at Christmas, was Poland’s entry for best international film in last year’s Academy Awards.

It didn’t get a nomination, but it’s one of the most original and smartly observed films that was released anywhere in 2020.

