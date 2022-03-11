Review: Native boxer Reis delivers a power punch in revenge thriller "Catch the Fair One"

Kali Reis is the first Native fighter to win the International Boxing Association’s middleweight crown. She’s just as powerful on screen, playing a character very similar to herself in the gripping revenge thriller “Catch the Fair One.”

Reis plays Kaylee, a former boxer who intentionally enters a sex trafficking ring to try to find her younger sister Weeta (Mainauku Borrero), who disappeared a few years earlier while walking home from the gym where Kaylee was sparring.

Her disappearance sent Kaylee into a downward spiral, quitting the ring, becoming an addict and estranged from their mother (Kimberly Guerrero). But with the help of Brick (real life boxer Shelly Vincent), Kaylee gets clean, gets back into fighting shape and trains for an ordeal she knows is to come, sparring with men twice her size and sleeping with a razor blade in her mouth.

Director Josef Kubota Wladyka, who teamed up with Reis on the script, delivers that backstory in pieces throughout the first half of the film.

When Kaylee gets into the van full of young women and is taken to a motel where the traffickers “evaluate” photography and separate them, “Catch the Fair One” becomes a taut, action thriller set inside the revolting world of sex trafficking.

Turned over to Bobby (Daniel Henshall), who specializes in Native girls, Kaylee is chloroformed in his pickup, driven to a remote cabin where she wakes up on the floor, her wrists and ankles bound. The traffickers are on to her – “you think you can trust a pimp?” Bobby sneers – and his Native thug prepares to dispatch Kaylee.

Enter the razor blade and Kaylee’s heart pounding battle to survive and to get justice for her sister is on. There’s no reason to reveal exactly how that happens, other than to say it is bloody, violent, involves Bobby’s wife Linda (a very good Tiffany Chu) and his father Willie (Kevin Dunn) and ends with a shock.

Reis, who works to support Native women and girls, hits other people for a living, not marks where she’s to deliver a line. But she’s a natural actress, never coming off stiff or amateurish – and she’s entirely believable as Kaylee, a muscled up, tough athlete who could take on the men that find out she’s no one to be messed with.

“Catch the Fair One” has a high body count for a tightly focused indie picture. But its mayhem only serves the story, which Wladyka efficiently tells in just 76 minutes. Set in upstate New York in sleazy motels, warehouses, train yards, forests, the picture is visually dark, save for the homes of Bobby and Willie, who live in luxury derived from human trafficking.

The raw, direct film, with its ambiguous coda, doesn’t go on a diatribe about the evil of sex trafficking and the inability not only to stop it but to rescue its victims. It doesn’t have to put it into words. It’s shown on screen, where, unlike real life, revenge and justice can play out.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.