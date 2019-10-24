Remember the bizarre story of astronaut Lisa Nowak, who clad in adult diapers so she wouldn’t have to stop, drove from Houston to Orlando, Fla. to confront the Air Force captain she thought was having an affair with her lover?
Well, that tale in highly fictionalized fashion, is the foundation of “Lucy in the Sky,” an examination of an astronaut whose trip into space leaves her unable to deal with mundane life on Earth.
She’s played by Natalie Portman, still in the intense, troubled mode she began with in “Jackie” and resumed with her starring role in “Vox Lux.”
As “Lucy in the Sky” progresses, Lucy Cola becomes as unhinged as the rock star Portman played in “Vox Lux” and her portrayal of a woman drifting into madness is just as effective.
And it’s equally as distinctive, as she gives Lucy a dead-on west Texas accent, an overachievers brash confidence and flinty edge and, by the end, a broken vulnerability.
The story opens with Lucy on a space walk outside the shuttle, then on returning home -- where she can’t connect with her oh-so-nice husband, Drew (Dan Stevens) -- has to deal with her teenage niece, and her hard-drinking, tough-talking mother (the always great Ellen Burystn, in fine, foul-mouthed form).
You have free articles remaining.
Returning to NASA’s Houston headquarters, she goes back into training, hoping to land another shuttle flight that will take back to space. There, she gets invited into an exclusive, been-in-space bowling club by Mack (Jon Hamm), a hard-drinker who pulls her into the affair that eventually triggers the cross-country drive.
“Lucy in the Sky,” however, isn’t about plot. It’s a character study of a woman who is changed by her time in space and can’t find a way to cope with life on Earth. And Portman marvelously portrays her.
The picture comes from Noah Hawley, who makes the jump from TV’s “Legion” and “Fargo” to co-write and direct his first feature. In doing so, he pulls out a range of visual tricks, from extreme closeups of Portman’s face to continually shifting the screen size -- from widescreen to a tight box -- to reflect her state of mind.
That technique doesn’t always work, but it doesn’t get in the way of the film’s central drive, which is another fine Portman performance. She perfectly portrays a woman on the brink of self-destruction and, if nothing else, raises the question that few will ever get a chance to answer:
Does a trip into space forever change a person’s life on Earth?