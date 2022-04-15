Review: "Mothering Sunday," a well constructed look at loss and forbidden love in 1920s England

“Mothering Sunday” is, at its heart, a film about loss, forbidden love and the impact of memory that, as it tells its time-jumping story, touches on class, the postwar sorrow and the development of an artist.

That artist is Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young), who, we learn from the first of the flash forwards, is an award-winning novelist. But when she initially appears in 1924, she’s an orphan who is serving as a maid for the Niven family.

A chance meeting outside a market on her first day on the job introduces her to Paul Scheringham (Josh O’Conner of “The Queen"), the law student son of another upper-crust family who are lifelong friends of the Nivenses.

The pair become secret lovers — separated not only by class, but by the fact that Paul is engaged to marry Emma (Emma D’Arcy), an event being celebrated by the Nivenses, Scheringhams and her family at a riverside picnic on Mothering Sunday (the British Mother’s Day).

Jane has been given the day off and Paul knows he can be late for the picnic. So she bicycles over to the Sheringham estate, where the two spend a couple of hours in bed before he has to go, leaving her to wander, fully nude, throughout the house.

As screenwriter Alice Birch’s adaptation of Graham Swift’s 2016 novel spins out, we learn of the tragedy World War I inflicted on the three families. Of their five boys, only Paul, who was the youngest and didn’t have to serve, returned from the battlefields.

That is particularly shattering for the Nivenses, the perpetually sad Godfrey (Colin Firth), who tries to maintain a cheery optimism and his withdrawn, broken wife, Clarrie (the great Olivia Colman, who is devastating in her two short scenes).

As the movie pops back and forth between the 1920s, the 1940s and the 1960s, we see Jane midcareer, married to philosopher Donald (Sope Dirisu), then as a literary grand dame played by Glenda Jackson.

It is pivotal to note that, even with the movement back and forth in time, the vast majority of “Mothering Sunday” takes place on one day — from the time the families, Jane and Paul get ready to leave for the picnic through its haunting ending that night.

It’s also needs to be mentioned that director Eva Husson brings French cinema’s sexual frankness to the stuffy English story, not only in what the MPAA rating board calls “graphic nudity” but it’s unblinking sexual content.

Very well constructed, the film looks great — from the period perfect costumes to the mansions, picnic, the bookshop where Jane works after leaving the Nivens and Godfrey’s classic 1920s Rolls Royce.

It’s novelistic approach is, however, a bit distant, perhaps reflecting the English aristocracy at the center, and, with the time jumping, a bit disjointed, making it difficult for it to fully connect, even with fine performances from Young, O’Conner, Firth and Colman.

That said, “Mothering Sunday” still works as a well-crafted examination of the ramifications of love and loss.

