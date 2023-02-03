“Baby Ruby” cries a lot, especially when she’s with her lifestyle vlogger, wanna be perfect mother, so much so that mom Jo comes to believe that her baby is angry with her and they’re in a high-pitched battle for control over their lives.

That’s a quick reflection of the central theme of Bess Wohl’s genre defying picture that’s either psychological horror, very dark comedy, satire on parenthood, meditation on post-partum madness, drama or all of the above thrown together into a captivating mix.

Written and directed by acclaimed playwright Bess Wohl, “Baby Ruby” isn’t so much about its titular infant, who’s played by a pair of twin babies, as it is about Jo, a successful influencer who records everything about her perfect life and provides advice for an online publication.

Ensconced in a stylish large cabin with her “free range/artisan butcher husband Spencer (Kit Harrington of “Game of Thrones,” Jo (French actress Noemie Merlant of “Portrait of a Ladyon Fire”) is such a perfectionist that she plans her own baby shower.

But when Ruby is born in a bloody, intense delivery, that perfection begins to fall apart. Jo sees herself as a maternal failure, desperately trying to find the normalcy displayed by a group of new moms – identically dressed and always together to the point where they seem to be Stepford Wives – who are led by Shelly (Meredith Hagner), who befriends Jo.

As she tries to care for little Ruby, who bites her during breastfeeding, and cries constantly only to go quiet for Spencer and his intrusive mother Doris (Jayne Atkinson), Jo comes to believe that there’s something wrong with and possibly evil about her little one.

It’s not quite “Rosemary’s Baby” but its close. The film, however, is laced with humor -- there’s a patiently set-up scene involving a meal of Bolognese that Jo serves to Spencer and Doris that is burst-out-laughing funny.

And it becomes ever creepier as Jo is considering attacking Ruby or protecting her from some outside forces – or hallucinating about both as she spirals in fear and madness.

Wohl, wrote the film reflecting on her experience as a first-time mother, proves to be a very good director. Her script is never stagey – it could have never been a play, getting a baby to act on stage for an hour or two is impossible. And it’s brought to the screen cinematically, with effective editing, lighting that becomes every more hazy and superb use of close ups.

Most of those are of a very good Merlant, who comes close to going over the top with Jo as she fully embodies her paranoia, breakdown and love/hate for Ruby.

Wohl’s script provides two lines that set the themes of her movie – “never wake a sleeping baby,” advice provided by Shelly, and Jo’s observation that “Nobody cares about mothers in this country.”

The first sets the stage for the horror/drama/humor, the second the message that Wohl wanted to and does convey with “Baby Ruby.”