Review: 'Monsoon' tells beautifully shot story of a Vietnamese-born man returning to his homeland

Like Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” “Monsoon” is a return-to-Vietnam film.
Unlike Lee’s tale of five black Vietnam vets who go back to the mountains and jungles to find a cache of gold they left decades before, “Monsoon” primarily takes place in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon) and Hanoi. It’s an intimate story of a man coming back to the place where he was born.
He is Kit (Henry Golding of “Crazy Rich Asians”), who has flown in from England, carrying a box containing his mother’s ashes — back to the homeland that she, Kit and his brother left decades before.
The modern Saigon, teeming with motor scooters, neon signs and contemporary Western architecture, is unrecognizable for Kit, who was just 6 when the family emigrated to the U.K. And when he meets up with childhood friend Lee (David Tran), Kit finds himself even more lost, unable to make a connection after so many years.
However, he does connect with Lewis (Parker Sawyer), an African American who he’s hooked up with via the internet, meeting for drinks, then a return to Kit’s hotel room.
That’s the gist of writer-director Hong Khaou’s film, which is slightly autobiographical — he emigrated to England from Cambodia when he was a young boy. But since it is set in Vietnam, he obviously isn’t telling his own story.
Rather, he’s looking at the impact the Vietnam War had on Kit, Lewis, Lee and Linh (Molly Harris), a Hanoi art tour guide who feels trapped there by her family business.
Their stories are all heard and seen by the dispassionate, withdrawn Kit, who seldom leaves the screen and sets the emotional tone for the picture.
“Monsoon” is elegantly shot — starting with a long overhead shot of an intersection where motorbikes, cars and trucks making their way in five different directions appear to be a living organism.
The scenes as Kit walks the streets capture Saigon as it is today — something that’s rarely seen here — while his inability to find much of the old city, outside the poor neighborhood, conveys something of the essence of the conflict between new and old that continues in the city and, to some measure, Hanoi.
Because of its cool tone, “Monsoon” doesn’t pack a strong emotional punch. But as it and a very good Golding show the small changes in Kit on his journey, it tells an subtly evocative story of a man finding himself and his homeland.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!