Review: 'Monsoon' tells beautifully shot story of a Vietnamese-born man returning to his homeland

Rather, he’s looking at the impact the Vietnam War had on Kit, Lewis, Lee and Linh (Molly Harris), a Hanoi art tour guide who feels trapped there by her family business.

Their stories are all heard and seen by the dispassionate, withdrawn Kit, who seldom leaves the screen and sets the emotional tone for the picture.

“Monsoon” is elegantly shot — starting with a long overhead shot of an intersection where motorbikes, cars and trucks making their way in five different directions appear to be a living organism.

The scenes as Kit walks the streets capture Saigon as it is today — something that’s rarely seen here — while his inability to find much of the old city, outside the poor neighborhood, conveys something of the essence of the conflict between new and old that continues in the city and, to some measure, Hanoi.

Because of its cool tone, “Monsoon” doesn’t pack a strong emotional punch. But as it and a very good Golding show the small changes in Kit on his journey, it tells an subtly evocative story of a man finding himself and his homeland.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.