Review: 'Minari' tells the story of family, culture and the struggles that come with farming

“Minari” is one of those semi-autobiographical movies that, through it’s deeply rooted, finely observed telling of a personal story, touches a universal chord that makes a quiet little picture great.
The story is inspired by writer/director Lee Isaac Chung’s life, growing up as the son of South Korean immigrants on an Arkansas farm. His eyes and ears are provided by Alan Kim, a 7-year-old charmer who plays David Yi.
With him, we see the Yi family in the 1980s — father Jacob (Steven Yuen), mother Monica (Yeri Han) and big sister Ann (Noel Kate Cho) — as they pull up to a double-wide mobile home on the edge of a large, cleared field, deep in the Ozark woods.
That’s where Jacob plans to pursue his dream of a farm that will grow Korean vegetables while he and Monica work day jobs at a nearby hatchery “chicken sexing” — or “staring at chicken butts all day,” as Jacob says.
But they can’t work and keep an eye on the kids, especially little David, who has a life-threatening heart murmur. So Monica’s mother Soonja (Youn Yuh-jung) comes from Korea to babysit a granddaughter and grandson she’d never previously seen.
To say that David doesn’t take to Soonja, a crude, foul-mouthed gambler, is an understatement. But we watch as, after a particularly disgusting incident, Soonja pledges to become a “good grandma” and David starts to warm to the old lady with whom he shares a bedroom.
That kind of observation of the family is the gist of “Minari,” as we see Jacob and Monica constantly quarrel, we learn why they came to the U.S., and watch the forces of economics and cultural isolation drive them apart.
The farm nearly becomes a character unto itself as Jacob searches for water, hoping to dig his own well rather than pay for county water. He buys a tractor with a single-row plow, finds a hired man in the oddly religious Paul (Will Patton) and he tirelessly works the field, seeming to love the farm more than his family.
The success of the farm and keeping the family together becomes the narrative of Chung’s movie that beautifully flows over two hours, pulling us inside the double-wide, onto the tractor and down to the nearby creek, where David and Soonja plant some minari, an Asian vegetable.
It would be unfair to reveal more about where the story goes. However, its ending is unexpected and deeply moving, as is the film.
In a normal movie year, a superb film such as “Minari” would have been noted, then lost in the shuffle of superhero movies, “Star Wars” sequels and animation.
But 2020-21 has been anything but normal and “Minari” has benefited from it. The movie is deservingly nominated for six Academy Awards — Best Picture, Yuen for Best Actor, Yuh-jung for Best Supporting Actress, Chung for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay and Best Score.
And, even though it was made in the United States, it won the foreign language film Golden Globe, which, if nothing else, is evidence of how the Korean the family speaks at home carries the film and makes it convincing as an immigrant story as well as a touching look at a family that will universally resonate.
TOP JOURNAL STAR PHOTOS FOR MARCH