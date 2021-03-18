Review: 'Minari' tells the story of family, culture and the struggles that come with farming

That kind of observation of the family is the gist of “Minari,” as we see Jacob and Monica constantly quarrel, we learn why they came to the U.S., and watch the forces of economics and cultural isolation drive them apart.

The farm nearly becomes a character unto itself as Jacob searches for water, hoping to dig his own well rather than pay for county water. He buys a tractor with a single-row plow, finds a hired man in the oddly religious Paul (Will Patton) and he tirelessly works the field, seeming to love the farm more than his family.

The success of the farm and keeping the family together becomes the narrative of Chung’s movie that beautifully flows over two hours, pulling us inside the double-wide, onto the tractor and down to the nearby creek, where David and Soonja plant some minari, an Asian vegetable.

It would be unfair to reveal more about where the story goes. However, its ending is unexpected and deeply moving, as is the film.

In a normal movie year, a superb film such as “Minari” would have been noted, then lost in the shuffle of superhero movies, “Star Wars” sequels and animation.