In 2015, Afghan filmmaker and theater director Hassan Fazili opened Art Cafe, a secular meeting place that soon drew the ire of the Taliban, who shut it down and put a death warrant out for him.
Gathering up his wife, Fatima Hussaini, who’s also a filmmaker, and their two daughters, Nargis and Zahra, the family fled to nearby Tajikistan. But that country couldn’t be their permanent home, sending them on a harrowing journey to Europe, first going through Afghanistan.
The first day of the journey provides the opening of “Midnight Traveler,” an uneasy, at times harrowing documentary filmed on three cellphone cameras by Hussaini and Fazili.
Without divulging exactly where the family went and when, it’s necessary to report that the journey lasted nearly three years and saw the family exploited by smugglers, attacked by anti-immigrant gangs and stuck in refugee camps.
That’s presented as directly as possible by Fazili and editor Emelie Mahdavian, who took 300 hours of footage and 25 hours of voice-over narration and turned it into a 90-minute film.
It’s impossible to put 300 hours of footage on a phone. Fazili, however, managed to get the data on the phone’s memory card sent to the U.S.-based Mahdavian, wipe the cards clean and start again.
He’s crafted a compelling piece that, with its camera shaking as the family walks through the forest and its you-are-here look at them bedding down in the hallway of an overcrowded refugee camp building, vividly delivers their experiences.
It also captures the family members coping with life on the move -- pre-teen Nargis bored and dancing to Michael Jackson songs; little Zahra disappearing from a camp, raising fears that she’d been taken; and Hussaini getting all over Fazili after he compliments another woman.
“Midnight Traveler” is specific to the Fazili family and the journey of migrants from Afghanistan to Europe. But it has a broader, more valuable reach than that.
It captures a near universal migrant experience -- from the life-or-death motivation to leave a homeland to the dangers of the journey to the difficulty of being granted entry to a safe haven.
And it makes the migrants real people, not demonized pawns in a political struggle, be it in Europe or in the U.S., where one can’t help but think what might have happened to the family had they tried to cross the southern border.