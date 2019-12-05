Review: 'Making Waves' an entertaining, illuminating look at the art of sound in movies

Want to know about how Chewbacca got his growl, or Woody and Buzz became a stringed and battery operated toy, respectively?
You’ll find out in “Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound,” an illuminating documentary from first-time director, but longtime sound editor Midge Costin, that delineates the history of sound in movies -- spelling out the importance of the most overlooked element in film with testimony from the likes of Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ang Lee and Christopher Nolan.
As she does so, Costin unearths some fun facts -- that litany begins with Murray Spivak, widely credited with being the first movie sound designer, recording lions and tigers and blending a tiger’s roar played backwards with a lion’s roar played forward to create King Kong’s earth-shaking sound back in 1933.
There will be no more spoiler alerts with regard to the sonic tricks the effects masters created for the movies. You’ll have to go see the picture to find out where Chewy’s voice comes from. It's also a guarantee that you’ll be amazed at where the sound of the “Top Gun” jets originates.
“Making Waves” benefits from the fact that the movie sound revolution really began in the early ‘70s, with films like “The Godfather,” took another step forward with “Star Wars” and moved into the digital age with Pixar and “Toy Story.”
The film features the editors and designers responsible for each -- Walter Murch, who is the father of modern movie sound; Ben Burtt, who recorded all kinds of sounds to create the aural outer-space world of “Star Wars," and Gary Rydstrom, who figured out how to make the sounds of the jumping lamps in Pixar’s first short and went on to set the standards for computer animated releases.
Once she’s outlined the history of sound -- and the trio’s great contribution to what we hear in the theaters (like the addition of first stereo, then surround sound), Costin takes the viewer -- and listener -- step by step through the “circle of sound” as it comes into movies.
First, it’s the dialogue, recorded on set and, then, in the ADR process, redone for better and louder sound in the studio -- the example here, Tom Hanks’ famous “there’s no crying in baseball” rant from “A League of Their Own” which had to be re-recorded because Bitty Schram’s sobbing wasn’t loud enough.
Then comes the sound effects, including a look at Foley artists, who use common objects to create sounds that match movements on screen, like stepping on snow or glass. And the final element is the score, the music written to enhance scenes and set the overall mood for films.
The only element of movie sound not covered in “Making Waves” is the “soundtrack,” the songs either recorded for or previously done that are incorporated in bits and pieces into pictures. It would have been, for example, truly enlightening to hear and see how “Baby Driver” became what its director called a soundtrack with a movie attached.
But that’s no great omission from one of the very best, and by far the most entertaining, documentaries about how movies are made in recent memory.
You’ll never hear a picture the same way after you learn about “Making Waves” -- sound waves -- that is.
