Review: 'Making Waves' an entertaining, illuminating look at the art of sound in movies

The film features the editors and designers responsible for each -- Walter Murch, who is the father of modern movie sound; Ben Burtt, who recorded all kinds of sounds to create the aural outer-space world of “Star Wars," and Gary Rydstrom, who figured out how to make the sounds of the jumping lamps in Pixar’s first short and went on to set the standards for computer animated releases.

Once she’s outlined the history of sound -- and the trio’s great contribution to what we hear in the theaters (like the addition of first stereo, then surround sound), Costin takes the viewer -- and listener -- step by step through the “circle of sound” as it comes into movies.

First, it’s the dialogue, recorded on set and, then, in the ADR process, redone for better and louder sound in the studio -- the example here, Tom Hanks’ famous “there’s no crying in baseball” rant from “A League of Their Own” which had to be re-recorded because Bitty Schram’s sobbing wasn’t loud enough.

Then comes the sound effects, including a look at Foley artists, who use common objects to create sounds that match movements on screen, like stepping on snow or glass. And the final element is the score, the music written to enhance scenes and set the overall mood for films.