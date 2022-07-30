Review: Mafioso's daughter finds the truth about her father in gripping "A Chiara"

Chiara is a 15-year-old in the southern Italian seaside city of Reggio Calabria who spends her time hanging out with her clique of friends, going to the gym, playing with her sister while trying to grow up too fast.

That is until, on the night of her sister’s 18th birthday party, her father’s car is blown up and he mysteriously leaves the house, not returning for days. Trying to find out what is going on — her mother will tell her almost nothing — Chiara figures out that dad is a part of the ‘Ndrangheta crime syndicate.

That discovery makes “A Chiara” a unique blend of a coming-of-age movie and a mafia thriller through which director Jonas Carpignano provides another intimate insight into the world of Italian organized crime.

It's the third film in Carpignano’s Calabrian trilogy. It follows 2015’s “Mediterranea,” which followed the experiences of African immigrants in Calabria, and 2017’s “A Ciambra,” about a Romani boy growing up too fast that was Italy’s entry for the Best International Film Academy Award in 2018.

“A Chiara” is carried by a strikingly fierce performance by Swamy Rotolo as the title character.

Blessed with an intense, expressive face, Rotolo is seen close up through most of the film, followed by cinematographer Tim Curtin’s hand-held camera through the swirling birthday party, down the hallways at school and into the literal underground criminal world.

All mafia movies are “family’ pictures. But “A Chiara” is literally a family movie. The Guerrasios, Chiara’s on-screen family, is largely made up of her real-life family — the Rotolos — with her father, Claudio, played by Claudio Rotolo, her Uncle Antonio played by Antonio Rotolo, and sisters Giulia and Giorgia played by Grecia and Giorgia Rotolo.

All the Rotolos are nonactors save for Swamy, who made a brief appearance in “A Cambria.” But you can’t tell that on-screen as their naturalistic performances perfectly fit with Carpignano’s screenplay and Curtin’s intimate filming style.

Also of note in this well-crafted film is Dan Romer’s evocative score, which sets the movie’s tone from start to finish.

There’s little surprising about the basic plot of “A Chiara,” — it’s clear from the instant the car explodes where the film is going. But thanks to Swamy Rotolo’s performance, which should make her a Italian cinema star, and it’s taut, unique storytelling, the movie is increasingly gripping and, spoiler free, has a perfect ending.

Watching “A Chiara,” I thought an American version of the film could have been Meadow Soprano uncovering the fact that Tony wasn’t in the waste management business. But “The Sopranos” had a different take on the family of a mafioso.

So Carpignano had an open lane to tell Chiara’s story and make the awakening of the teenage daughter to the world of organized crime a notable entrant into the mafia film canon.