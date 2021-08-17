Review: Lydia documentary isn't necessarily Lunch-time fare

Along the way, Beth B. gets come commentary from Lunch’s bandmate now and then, including a funny story from Jim Sciavunos, Teenage Jesus and the Jerks drummer, who had to let Lunch deflower him to join the band.

And she gets testimony and some anecdotes from collaborators, like Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, who lived near Lunch on the Lower East Side in the early 80s and those she has inspired, including L7’s Donita Sparks.

Given its subject and the primary focus on the musical aspect of Lunch’s career -- she’s also a poet, writer and spoken word artist -- the documentary is filled with her music-- designed to be offsetting, abrasive, often melody free punk rock.

Beth B. makes zero attempts as at telling Lunch’s story in a conventional manner. There’s no chronological narrative, no apparent division by theme and no separation between Lunch onstage and off.

Certainly the film shows she’s calmer, funnier and more humane when she doesn’t have a microphone in her hand. But she’s much different. For Lunch has for more than 40 years been a what you see is what you get artist -- whether what you see is pleasant or not.