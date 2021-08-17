Review: Lydia documentary isn't necessarily Lunch-time fare

Lydia Lunch is brash, confrontational, angry, funny and brutally honest.
So is “Lydia Lunch: The War Is Never Over,” the raw, intensely scattered documentary about the punk rocker/spoken word artist that blasts off the screen in a mere 75 minutes.
Directed by Beth B., an underground indie filmmaker who started her career in the late 1970s, the same time that Lunch became a primary figure on New York’s No Wave scene. The film captures, via vintage footage, Lunch playing with her band from back then -- Teenage Jesus and the Jerks -- and touring with her current group, Retrovirus.
In between those cuts, it finds Lunch, now 62, talking about her take-no-prisoners attitude toward life, reflecting a bit on some events and incidents and revealing the anger that has fueled her for decades.
The anger comes from childhood abuse at the hands of her father and strangers. But rather than turning inward, Lunch directs her rage and confusion outward, be it in the biting spoken word piece that opens the film or taking control and finding of her sexuality through anonymous sex and the provocative underground films she made in the late 70s and early 80s.
Portions of one of those films are seen in “Lydia Lunch: The War Is Never Over” and it remains disturbingly provocative. It also features a cameo from a very young, not yet buffed up Henry Rollins as one of her lovers/victims.
Along the way, Beth B. gets come commentary from Lunch’s bandmate now and then, including a funny story from Jim Sciavunos, Teenage Jesus and the Jerks drummer, who had to let Lunch deflower him to join the band.
And she gets testimony and some anecdotes from collaborators, like Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, who lived near Lunch on the Lower East Side in the early 80s and those she has inspired, including L7’s Donita Sparks.
Given its subject and the primary focus on the musical aspect of Lunch’s career -- she’s also a poet, writer and spoken word artist -- the documentary is filled with her music-- designed to be offsetting, abrasive, often melody free punk rock.
Beth B. makes zero attempts as at telling Lunch’s story in a conventional manner. There’s no chronological narrative, no apparent division by theme and no separation between Lunch onstage and off.
Certainly the film shows she’s calmer, funnier and more humane when she doesn’t have a microphone in her hand. But she’s much different. For Lunch has for more than 40 years been a what you see is what you get artist -- whether what you see is pleasant or not.
“Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over” isn’t the kind of film that’s going to broaden Lunch’s audience, which isn’t exactly huge. She’s playing clubs in the live scenes that were shot in 2017-2019.