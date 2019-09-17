In 2009, Linda Ronstadt retired from singing, silenced by Parkinson’s disease, which took command and control away from her beautiful voice.
Much more than just the first female rock star, Ronstadt left behind a slew of hits -- from “You’re No Good,” “When Will I Be Loved” and “Blue Bayou” from the ‘70s to “I Don’t Know Much,” her 1989 duet with Aaron Neville, to “Perfidia” and other songs that hit the Latin charts in the ‘90s.
Not to be forgotten, “Trio,” her country chart-topping collaboration with Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris, which earned her one of her 12 Grammy Awards for the song “After the Gold Rush.”
But Ronstadt, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, also deserves to be recognized for her pioneering work in the music industry, an artist who turned away from the sure hits and comfort of superstardom to explore the music she wanted to do -- everything from Frank Sinatra-style saloon songs to Gilbert and Sullivan operettas to the Mexican music she grew up with in Arizona.
All that is covered in “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” a documentary by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman that traces her life from its beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant from Mexico and an aspiring scientist who moved to Arizona to go to school through her retirement.
It does so by assembling a host of her famous friends and collaborators, including Parton and Harris, Don Henley (Ronstadt is in large part responsible for the creation of The Eagles), Jackson Browne, J.D. Souther, David Geffen and Kevin Kline.
Add in plenty of classic footage -- as an artist who emerged in the ‘70s, the vast majority of her career was captured in some fashion on film -- either in performance or while being interviewed on television by the likes of Lincoln’s own Dick Cavett.
That’s classic documentary structure which can be dull and often overlooks the negative But, because of Ronstadt’s story -- from her decision to leave Tucson and move to L.A. to take her shot at being a singer through her label-defying musical changes to the devastating discovery of Parkinson’s -- the film is continuously captivating.
And there just may not be that much negative to explore. In fact, the only missing voice from the film is that of former California Gov. Jerry Brown, who Ronstadt famously dated in the late ‘70s and there’s little about a personal life that led her to never marry.
That, however, is almost beside the point of the perfectly subtitled film. For the picture really is about “The Sound of My Voice,” one of the greatest vocal instruments ever, how we were fortunate to come to hear it and why it’s still sad, a decade later, that Ronstadt had to quit singing.