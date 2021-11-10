Review: Like its title pooch, 'Clifford' a throwback with lots of heart

Back in 1963, the character of Clifford (the big, red dog) came into the world when a children’s book editor suggested cartoonist and illustrator Norman Bridwell come up with a story to go along with one of his drawings.

The result is a sweet, earnest film that doesn’t traffic in snark or irony, capturing the childlike spirit that allows for the suspension of disbelief to buy into the sight of a giant crimson Labrador tearing across Central Park after an inflatable Zorb (remember those?)

The film is directed by Walt Becker, who made his name with the Ryan Reynolds vehicle “Van Wilder” and the aging star comedies “Wild Hogs” and “Old Dogs.” “Clifford” is a refreshing departure from that particular brand of smirking comedy. Written by Jay Sherick, David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” has a decidedly innocent throwback appeal. The treacly score by journeyman composer John Debney is a constant reminder that this is a movie for kids, though it’s not out of the realm of possibility that parents will find some enjoyment in this film as well, considering that where some other children’s movies zig into loud, wacky territory, “Clifford” zags into a register that’s softer and more heartwarming. This is a film that’s so guileless and well-intentioned that beating up on it would feel like, well, kicking a puppy.