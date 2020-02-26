Review: Leigh Whannell's inventive twist on 'The Invisible Man' empathizes with heroine's domestic abuse horror

"I see you."

This simple statement of fact might be the most powerful and the most dangerous thing an abuse victim can say to their abuser. Because abusers operate in the dark, away from prying eyes, twisting their own warped reality into the truth. Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) shouts "I see you" to a seemingly empty room. And although it comes at her lowest moment, the declaration is the first step on her road to redemption in Leigh Whannell's inventive and utterly riveting twist on "The Invisible Man."

To reinvent H.G. Wells' 1897 story, which is best known as the 1933 James Whale classic horror film, Whannell has flipped the notion of invisibility. In this take, invisibility is no superpower, and no affliction, like the bandage-wrapped Claude Rains, but rather, it's a threat. In his script, Whannell centers a woman, Cecilia, as the target of the invisible man, who is her abusive, vindictive tech mogul partner, Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen).

And she tries desperately to escape from him, running away in the middle of the night from his fortified oceanside mansion outside of San Francisco, seeking shelter with friends and family.