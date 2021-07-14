Review: LeBron James' 'Space Jam' reboot finds right tone for classic cartoon characters

James tries to make it up by taking him to a meeting with Warner Bros. execs who are being guided by a computer algorithm, Al G. Rhythm (Don Cheadle who is having serious fun, while delivering an enjoyable turn), who wants to work with LeBron on any number of potential entertainment projects. James balks at the prospect, sending Al all atwitter. He lures Dom into his computer-based realm, which houses all of Warner Bros. intellectual property, forcing LeBron to track down Dom.

Al acts as a manipulative Svengali, eventually turning son against father with James having to play a computer-based basketball game — the one his son designed — to return home. Dom receives access to the digital version of some of the best NBA and WNBA players while his dad gets — Bugs and crew.

'A New Legacy' updates the 'Space Jam' premise

The screenwriting team of six updates the premise for a 21st-century audience, but they do something far more important along with director Lee.

One of the shortcomings of the film's predecessor was the tone, or lack thereof, presented in the beloved Looney Tunes characters. Time and social mores have forced a reimagining of some of the characters' antics, but the filmmakers have hit on the essence of each and every one, arguably the first to accomplish that feat in a while.