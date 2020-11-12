Review: Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan are superb in exquisite 'Ammonite'

“Ammonite” opens with the deposit of a fossil in the British Museum — and the changing of the name of the fossil hunter who found it to that of the man who purchased and donated it.

Two hours later, the film ends with the fossil finder, a woman named Mary Anning, looking at her find in a glass-enclosed cabinet, trying to deal with the changes in her life that have transpired over the previous few months.

That’s the frame of director Francis Lee’s exquisite 19th-century period piece, a film that slowly, often silently looks at Anning and her relationship with Charlotte Murchison, the wife of a rich man who travels from London to the seaside village of Lime.

Anning (Kate Winslet) lives there with her mother Molly (Gemma Jones), who runs a fossil and seashell shop that caters to tourists while Mary wanders the rock-strewn beach and climbs the seaside cliffs in search of relics that can either be sold or, in the case of major finds, make their way to scholars and museums.

That lonely, isolated life is interrupted when Roderick Murchison (James McArdle) turns up at the shop and buys his way into spending a day hunting fossils with Mary, who is famous in the paleontology community, if not the world.