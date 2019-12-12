Review: 'Jumanji: The Next Level’ amps up the body swapping with hilarious returns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The film opens with the pals now in college, returning home for winter break. It’s a bit of a rocky opening, especially since it feels like Danny DeVito, as Spencer’s grandfather Eddie, and Danny Glover, as his long-lost friend and business partner Milo, have been seemingly shoehorned into the dynamic.

But the reason for their presence all becomes clear when Martha (Turner), Bethany and Fridge (Blaine), discover that Spencer’s gone missing. They once again transport themselves into the game, accidentally bringing Eddie and Milo with them. This time, Fridge ends up in Black’s avatar, Oberon, while DeVito and Glover find themselves in the form of the strapping Bravestone and tiny zoologist Finbar (Hart), respectively.

If you’ve ever needed to hear Johnson attempt (and somewhat master) DeVito’s signature northern New Jersey accent, you’re in luck (though there’s another performer who later takes on the DeVito drawl who is a bit more naturally inclined to the cadence).