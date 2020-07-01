Review: 'John Lewis: Good Trouble' is the documentary for our time

John Lewis is an American hero for our time, a civil rights-movement icon who literally had his head bashed in by a police baton and a long-serving Congressman whom Barack Obama credited for starting the process that led to Obama's election as the first Black president.
Lewis’ story is an inspirational one. He grew up preaching and then raised chickens on a Troy, Alabama, farm. He became one of the first Freedom Riders in 1960 and spoke at the 1961 March on Washington, where Martin Luther King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. He was there during 1965’s “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama, and, decades later, got elected to Congress by defeating his friend and fellow activist Julian Bond.
His story has been told before, notably in a graphic trilogy of novels. It’s now been brought to the screen in “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” a documentary from director Katie Porter that is perfectly timed for streaming release over the Fourth of July weekend.
Structurally, the documentary that takes its title from Lewis’ lifelong philosophy to get into “good trouble” in the struggle for civil rights, voting rights and justice, isn’t all that innovative. It cuts back and forth through Lewis’ life rather than using a chronological narrative and features interviews with those who worked, marched and grew up with Lewis, along with those who he inspired.
The latter includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who says she wouldn’t be where she is today if Lewis didn’t do the work that he did as a young man, echoing the “it’s-because-of-you” sentiment Obama gave Lewis on the day of his inauguration.
Porter makes superb use of archival footage, some of which Lewis says in the film he’d never seen until she played it for him. Those images show a young Lewis leading sit-ins in downtown Nashville, speaking at the Lincoln Memorial and meeting with Dr. King.
That’s complemented by Porter’s cameras following Lewis on the campaign trail for the likes of Beto O'Rourke during his Texas Senate bid in 2018 to the unveiling of his display in the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and, over the closing credits, his receiving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Obama.
“John Lewis: Good Trouble” doesn’t include much about Lewis' private life. His relationship with his late wife, Lillian, is quickly covered late in the film. His son makes a brief appearance, while his brothers and sisters offer up tales about growing up on the farm and his early activism. Nor does it mention that last December, Lewis announced that he is being treated for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
What it does show is Lewis, who Rep. James Clyburn calls the bravest man he’s ever known, with his unwavering dedication to nonviolent change, his uplifting eloquence (he wanted to be a preacher for a reason), his perseverance and his constant hope that “We Shall Overcome.”
Porter also wisely excludes President Donald Trump from the film. In fact, I don’t believe the man who Lewis has said is by far the worst president of his lifetime, is even mentioned by name.
But it is clear from the 2018-19 scenes that Lewis, now 80, is battling Trump for what he sees as the future of democracy, working against GOP voter suppression efforts, for candidates like Stacey Abrams in her run for Georgia governor and in Congressional hearings and legislation.
It’s unfortunate, but unavoidable given the time lag of filmmaking, that there’s no kind of postscript that brings Lewis into the Black Lives Matter protests, Trump’s assault on peaceful demonstrators outside the White House and the 2020 election.
Even so, “John Lewis: Good Trouble” is, like its subject, the documentary for our time.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!