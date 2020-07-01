Review: 'John Lewis: Good Trouble' is the documentary for our time

The latter includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who says she wouldn’t be where she is today if Lewis didn’t do the work that he did as a young man, echoing the “it’s-because-of-you” sentiment Obama gave Lewis on the day of his inauguration.

Porter makes superb use of archival footage, some of which Lewis says in the film he’d never seen until she played it for him. Those images show a young Lewis leading sit-ins in downtown Nashville, speaking at the Lincoln Memorial and meeting with Dr. King.

That’s complemented by Porter’s cameras following Lewis on the campaign trail for the likes of Beto O'Rourke during his Texas Senate bid in 2018 to the unveiling of his display in the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and, over the closing credits, his receiving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Obama.

“John Lewis: Good Trouble” doesn’t include much about Lewis' private life. His relationship with his late wife, Lillian, is quickly covered late in the film. His son makes a brief appearance, while his brothers and sisters offer up tales about growing up on the farm and his early activism. Nor does it mention that last December, Lewis announced that he is being treated for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.