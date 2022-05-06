Review: Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren touchingly entertain in 'The Duke'

In 1961, a taxi driver named Kempton Bunton lifted a Goya portrait from England’s National Gallery, eventually, landing him on the docket, facing decades in prison for the Robin Hood-style theft.

That we know from the first scenes of “The Duke,” the charming, witty, based-on-a-true-story film that’s the last picture from “Notting Hill” director Roger Michell, who died last year.

But the movie doesn’t stay long in the courtroom, spinning back a few months in time to Manchester, where Bunton, played by Jim Broadbent at his most charming, drives a cab until he gets fired, writes plays that are never produced and tilts at multiple social issue windmills as a “man of the people,” including resisting the national television tax.

His plan to avoid the tax by pulling the coil that receives the BBC out of his TV fails miserably and he winds up in jail for a couple of weeks, much to the chagrin of his long-suffering wife Dorothy (the great Helen Mirren) who works as a house cleaner to make enough money to support the family.

After getting out of jail, Bunton promises to get a job, quit writing plays and give up his crusades, but only after Dorothy gives him the money to go to London to try to get the television tax rescinded. That effort, of course, fails as he winds up out-on-his-ear after visits to Parliament and newspaper offices.

But then the portrait of the Duke of Wellington (hence the name of the film) disappears, winding up in a wardrobe in the family’s apartment.

That’s about all the details that need to be divulged, except to say that when the trial starts, Bunton proves to be a perfectly irresistible witness in his own defense, hilariously making the case that he only borrowed the painting to try to get the 140,000 pounds to use to pay for the television tax for veterans and the elderly.

Broadbent is at his charming, wink-and-a-nod best as Bunton, an autodidact who doesn’t quite know as much as he thinks he does and can’t get out of his own way in any aspect of life. And he’s perfectly contrasted with Mirren, who plays Dorothy uptight, buttoned down and not exactly sympathetic.

Why they’re both the way they are becomes clear midway through the film.

“The Duke” is filmed in perfect period style, innovatively inserting Broadbent into old footage of London to add authenticity and negate the need for hordes of extras in the London scene, convincingly depicting the early ‘60s style family apartment, gritty post-war Manchester and the courtroom, replete with its bewigged judges and elevated public gallery.

As is the case with every based-on-a-true-story film, "The Duke” takes some liberties with the real story.

But that really doesn’t matter, especially for an American audience that most likely had no idea that the theft ever took place, and should be thoroughly charmed and entertained by Broadbent, Mirren and the story that Michell brings to the screen.

