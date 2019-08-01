Rose-Lynn Harlan is a Country-singing force of nature, fresh out of a Scottish prison and looking to get to Nashville to become a star.
So is Jessie Buckley, who is Rose-Lynn in a true star-making performance in “Wild Rose.”
Not only does Buckley infuse the screen with her charismatic presence and serious acting chops, she sings about half the songs on the killer soundtrack that mixes songs by Lynn Anderson, Kacey Musgraves, Kitty Wells and Bonnie Raitt with Buckley originals and covers. She really nails a version of Chris Stapleton’s “Outlaw State of Mind.”
Her performance -- acting and singing -- sets “Wild Rose” apart from the dozens of “A Star is Born” pictures. So does Nicole Taylor’s lived-in script, rooted in her own Glasgow upbringing, that, while hitting some way too familiar tropes, zigs where it should zag, even in the movie’s Music City coda.
The picture opens with Rose-Lynn’s release from a year in prison -- no reason to spoil why she’s in there -- donning her white leather jacket and cowboy boots and hitting the street, making it back to, first, make a stop to see an old boyfriend for a trist in the garden then turn up at her mother’s place, where she reunites with her two kids who haven’t seen her for a year.
Marion, her mom, is played by the great Julie Walters, and she’s a no-nonsense stickler, who wants Rose-Lynn to take responsibility for her life and her children, go to work at a real job, not chase the Country dream she’s been pursuing since she was a teenager, drawing in crowds to the Glasgow Grand Ole Opry, a line-dancing dance hall.
Rose-Lynn, of course, is having nothing of that. But she’s got some obstacles to overcome. First, she’s got an ankle monitor that makes her stay at home from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., which isn’t exactly conducive to a singing career, She’s got to find a job and figure out some way to raise enough money to fly to the U.S. to pursue her Nashville dreams.
Enter Susannah (Sophie Okonedo), a wealthy woman who hires Ross-Lynn as a housekeeper, discovers she’s a singer and finds out that she, too, loves Country music. When Rose-Lynn flat out asks for cash to go to Nashivlle, Susannah’s taken aback. But that triggers an idea that sends Rose-Lynn and the movie towards its emotionally powerful ending.
Director Tom Harper captures all this with a brisk pace that fits Rose-Lynn’s personality -- and helps breeze through the plot cliches. And the picture teems with everyday life in Glasgow, from the jail at the beginning to the Opry, the pub, the bakery where Marion works and the homes and apartments.
It’s in the latter that Rose-Lynn interacts with her kids -- a sullen pre-teen girl and a hyper-talking boy -- and has to come to grips with herself, her dreams and disappointments.
Buckley delivers all of that in word and deed, creating an irresponsible wild child who doesn’t want to grow out of her dream, no matter the cost. She’s superb in doing so. And, with her work as “Wild Rose,” she’s going to be a big star.