Review: It’s all ‘Downhill’ with Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus remake of ‘Force Majeure’

“Downhill” has lost all of the sharpness in translation, instead it’s a maudlin dramedy with a few laughs for levity.

At least it looks fantastic. As with “Force Majeure,” “Downhill” begins with sweeping panoramas of the wintery Alps, panning down to the quaint, exclusive ski town where the family is staying. The echo of regular, planned avalanches hints at danger among the upscale tranquility, though.

Americans Pete and Billie are vacationing with their two tween sons, in hopes of Pete dealing with the death of his father eight months ago (which he keeps mentioning as an excuse for any bad behavior). We learn little more about the family’s background beyond that Billie is a lawyer. In one of the few truly funny scenes, Billie’s vicious American litigator side comes out as she threatens to sue the resort safety patrol (drolly represented by Kristofer Hivju, who played the Mats in the original) for the emotional distress the planned avalanched caused her family. They look at the Americans like they are crazy.

Other laughs are played too broadly, replacing Ostlund’s subtle digs with jokes about masturbation and Europeans’ love of nudity.