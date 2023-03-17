Ireland’s “The Quiet Girl” didn’t win the Best International Feature Academy Award Sunday. But the quiet, finely observed drama about a 9-year-old girl who is forced to live with an aging couple took the top prize at the Irish Film & Television Awards and is now the highest grossing Irish language film ever for good reason.

It’s an exquisite film that, through its restraint -- minimal dialogue, little action -- and fine performances from all involved, demonstrates how the smallest of stories can pack the strongest emotional punch while capturing something of the helplessness of childhood and the development of familial love.

An impressive debut from writer/director Colm Bairead, who adapted the picture from Claire Keegan’s short story “Foster,” “The Quiet Girl” is Cait, a superb Catherine Clinch, who never misses a note from start to finish.

She’s the caught-in-the-middle child in a poor farm family, ostracized at school and lost in the shuffle at home, where her pregnant mother (Kate Nic Chonaonaigh) struggles to keep her brood fed while dealing with the kid’s harsh father (Micheal Patric), who spends the family’s meager income on pints at the pub and gambling.

To reduce the stress in the contentious household and cut the number of mouths to feet, Cait is sent off to spend the summer with her mother’s older cousin Eibhlin (Carrie Crowley) and her husband Sean (Andrew Bennett), on their dairy farm three hours away.

The kind, nurturing Eibhlin immediately takes to Cait, reassuring her that she’s loved, incorporating her into daily household routine, from peeling potatoes to going to the well for the day’s water supply, and, curiously, dressing her in boy’s clothes from a closet in her room.

Initially distant, Sean begins to warm to Cait as well, timing her running to postal box each day and, eventually, bringing her into the barn cleaning and milking operation.

There’s no reason to say much more about what happens in the film – it’s a short story after all. Suffice it to say that it’s drama is naturalistic and it’s ending, open-endedly emotional.

Additionally, “The Quiet Girl” is a knowing look at rural life in Ireland in the 1980s – from the impoverished family to the solid community member couple, who pitch in to help their neighborhoods, host card games and make going into town an event.

The cinematography, like the film itself, is simple and beautifully honed, perfectly capturing the farmhouses, fields and characters, especially Clinch, who conveys much of what is going on with Cait through her facial expressions and body language.

Her performance carries “The Quiet Girl,” a movie that, while small in scope, has much to say about childhood, finding a family and the power of love.