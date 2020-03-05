You are the owner of this article.
Review: "International Falls" well-crafted, smartly written indie
Review: "International Falls" well-crafted, smartly written indie

International falls

Rob Huebel and Rachael Harris in "International Falls." 

 Gravitas Ventures

An unhappily married motel desk clerk who wants to be a standup comic meets an equally unhappily married comedian who’s ready to give up the profession when he checks into the motel in the small, snowbound Minnesota town.

That’s the setup for “International Falls,” a well-crafted, smartly written indie that manages to break a little new ground as it examines the intersection of the lives of Dee and Tim.

They’re played by veteran TV comic actors Rachael Harris and Rob Heubel, whose ability to carry some biting banter prevents “International Falls” from driving into a maudlin ditch.

As they open up to each other over the course of two days, largely in the motel, they poignantly reveal a pair of lives damaged by infidelity and dashed dreams. And, without revealing the plot -- except to say their “one-night stand” is awkward and early -- its ending is, almost simultaneously, devastating and hopeful.

The film works, in large part, because it feels very real. Filmed in International Falls, Minnesota, the picture finds the couple wandering through the town, visiting stores, then heading out on an ice road, allowing the natives to come out complete with their “Fargo” accents and their naivety about Tim’s “stardom.”

The standup scenes are downright painful -- for the on-screen comic, the handful of people in the motel’s lounge and, to be honest, the viewing audience. I assume that’s the point, but it -- like all bad standup -- is hard to endure.

All that -- the acting, writing, look and feel -- combine to make “International Falls” a watchable, insightful little picture that won’t get widely noticed but will reward those who take the time to watch it.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.  

Review

International Falls

Grade: B

Director: Amber McGinnis 

Cast: Rachael Harris, Rob Huebel, Kevin Nealon, Matthew Glave, Mindy Sterling, Erik Griffin, Rob Huebel

Rated: Not Rated

Running Time: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Now Showing: Ross

The Reel Story: 

This well-crafted, smartly written indie that manages to break a little new ground as it examines the intersection of the unhappy lives of motel desk clerk Dee.and stand-up comic Tim.

Special Event; Director Amber McGinnis will be at the Ross for a question-and-answer session following the 7:30 p.m. Friday screening of "International Falls." 

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor's Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

