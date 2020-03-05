Review: "International Falls" well-crafted, smartly written indie

An unhappily married motel desk clerk who wants to be a standup comic meets an equally unhappily married comedian who’s ready to give up the profession when he checks into the motel in the small, snowbound Minnesota town.

That’s the setup for “International Falls,” a well-crafted, smartly written indie that manages to break a little new ground as it examines the intersection of the lives of Dee and Tim.

They’re played by veteran TV comic actors Rachael Harris and Rob Heubel, whose ability to carry some biting banter prevents “International Falls” from driving into a maudlin ditch.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As they open up to each other over the course of two days, largely in the motel, they poignantly reveal a pair of lives damaged by infidelity and dashed dreams. And, without revealing the plot -- except to say their “one-night stand” is awkward and early -- its ending is, almost simultaneously, devastating and hopeful.

The film works, in large part, because it feels very real. Filmed in International Falls, Minnesota, the picture finds the couple wandering through the town, visiting stores, then heading out on an ice road, allowing the natives to come out complete with their “Fargo” accents and their naivety about Tim’s “stardom.”