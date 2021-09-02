Review: Indie drama "The Evening Hour" looks at opioid crisis though small town drug dealer

Cole Freeman is a kind nursing home aid who wants to study nursing, financially supports his aging grandparents as he tries to improve his lot in the impoverished Appalachian town where he grew up.
He’s also a drug dealer, who buys opioid pill from a handful of locals, then resells them to addicted customers in an arrangement with the town’s brutal drug kingpin, who keeps a close eye on Cole’s business.
That’s the set up for “The Evening Hour,” an indie drama that covers much the same ground as Ron Howard’s big budget, movie-star packed “Hillbilly Elegy.”
Like Howard’s film, which was adapted from J.D. Vance’s non-fiction best seller, “The Evening Hour” is based on Carter Sickels’ deeply researched novel of the same time. It’s also a family story, a look at the community being strangled by economic collapse and opioids
There’s another similarity with “Hillbilly Elegy” that needs to be noted here. With the exception of a young woman playing a heroin addict, everyone in the film, and particularly the drug takers, looks too “good.”
But the trip through the seedy underbelly of the drug world sets “The Evening Hour” apart from and makes it even grittier than “Hillbilly Elegy” as Cole (Philip Ettinger) finds his tightly orchestrated life thrown off course with the return of his high school friend Terry Rose (Cosmo Jarvis) to the small town.
Terry, you see, wants to start cooking meth and go into the drug biz big time, and, was once the boyfriend of Cole’s girlfriend (Stacy Martin), who sees Terry as ambitious enough to get her out of town.
Meanwhile Cole’s estranged mother Ruby (Lili Taylor) returns home as well, because of the death of her father, a snake handling Penecostal preacher, who essentially raised Cole along with his grandmother (Tess Harper).
As Terry tries to get Cole to go into business with him, then starts working schemes using Cole’s customers, he attracts the attention of the town’s drug lord Everett (Mark Menchaca), which clearly isn’t going to lead to a good end.
“The Evening Hour,” however, isn’t a crime thriller. It’s too deliberate and tightly contained for that. Nor is it entirely a character study of Cole -- Ettiger’s performance is too reserved and the writing too vague for that.
Instead, director Braden King’s film, even with the cliches embedded into its story, works as a look into the opioid crisis in Appalachia.
It does so visually through the cinematography that contrast the mountain vistas and strip mine destruction with the shabby trailer parks and cluttered homes of the townspeople and, culturally, through its story of Cole, a good guy who is forced into the opioid trade and has to make the moral choices necessary to find his way out.
