Review: Indie drama "The Evening Hour" looks at opioid crisis though small town drug dealer

Terry, you see, wants to start cooking meth and go into the drug biz big time, and, was once the boyfriend of Cole’s girlfriend (Stacy Martin), who sees Terry as ambitious enough to get her out of town.

Meanwhile Cole’s estranged mother Ruby (Lili Taylor) returns home as well, because of the death of her father, a snake handling Penecostal preacher, who essentially raised Cole along with his grandmother (Tess Harper).

As Terry tries to get Cole to go into business with him, then starts working schemes using Cole’s customers, he attracts the attention of the town’s drug lord Everett (Mark Menchaca), which clearly isn’t going to lead to a good end.

“The Evening Hour,” however, isn’t a crime thriller. It’s too deliberate and tightly contained for that. Nor is it entirely a character study of Cole -- Ettiger’s performance is too reserved and the writing too vague for that.

Instead, director Braden King’s film, even with the cliches embedded into its story, works as a look into the opioid crisis in Appalachia.

It does so visually through the cinematography that contrast the mountain vistas and strip mine destruction with the shabby trailer parks and cluttered homes of the townspeople and, culturally, through its story of Cole, a good guy who is forced into the opioid trade and has to make the moral choices necessary to find his way out.

