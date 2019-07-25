“Rafiki” is a Romeo and Juliet-style star-crossed romance, as the children of a pair of rival politicians fall in love, then find themselves forced apart by their families and a judgmental society.
That’s a structure that’s been so often seen that it could be easily dismissed. But “Rafiki” puts a such a powerful twist in a vibrant, real-life setting that it becomes a captivating, moving story of love, courage and resilience.
The twist is that the star-crossed lovers are teenage girls, the daughters of a pair of competing candidates in a Nairobi election. And, here’s where the courage comes in: homosexuality is illegal in Kenya, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
The girls are each played by newcomers who prove to be naturals in front of the camera. Samantha Mugatsia is Kena, the daughter of shopkeeper John Mwaura (Jimi Gathu), who skateboards around the streets, fending off the flirtations of Blacksta (Neville Misati) as she waits for the test scores that will determine, to some measure, her life’s path.
Sheila Munyiva is Ziki, the daughter of the wealthy Peter Okemi (Dennis Musyoka), who spends her time dancing in the streets with her two friends.
That is until the friends rip down some Mwaura campaign posters in front of Kena. She gives chase as the girls run away. When Ziki figures out that Kena is Mwaura’s daughter, she goes to apologize, the duo go out for a soda and, well, it’s clear where they’re headed.
They have the soda at the street stand run by Mama Atim (Muthoni Gathecha), the neighborhood’s vicious, but truth-telling gossip, whose meddling pushes the story along so fast the movie runs just 82 minutes.
The “pay attention to him” character is the purple-clad pastor of the church that both families attend, who preaches against same-sex marriage and wants to drive out the demons that create gay people.
Writer/director Wanuri Kahiu adapted her film from a Ugandan short story and she puts it together in technically, visually and emotionally impressive fashion.
Beautifully shot -- the actresses really do capture the camera, the picture is filled with gorgeous and gritty settings -- the candlelit van where the girls meet in secret contrasting with the streets where motorcycles tear around and Mwaura’s simple shop.
Because of its brevity, the picture has a near perfect pace, not too fast to kill the development of the relationship and the mounting danger, but not lingering too long on anything. Though it’s clear where the story is going and almost sells itself out with its ending, it still has some power.
“Rafiki” was banned in Kenya last year. Kahiu challenged the ban and won a seven-day reprieve from the Kenya Supreme Court. During that week, “Rafiki” played to sold out houses and was the most popular film in the country.
That’s raised some hope that “Rafiki” is a first step toward acceptance of LGBT people in Kenya. And it’s why the film resonates so strongly internationally, including in the U.S. where, until a few years ago, a very similar story could have taken place, minus the threat of imprisonment.