Review: In 'No Time To Die' Daniel Craig leads a fond Bond farewell, both nostalgic and grim

Somehow that oscillating tone becomes this film’s strength, not its weakness. It’s overlong (the longest Bond yet, at 163 minutes), and Rami Malek’s murmuring supervillain isn’t really much. Malek is a fine, distinctive presence but he’s never been much for the pace of a scene. The movie, luckily, has enough rhythmic and emotional change-ups to compensate. I like “No Time to Die” partly for reasons I really like director Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi”: It’ll enrage the purists who live in constant fear their adolescent memories are about to be destroyed.

It starts on a winding road on the Italian coastline, with Bond and his steady, Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), on a personal farewell mission. Bond’s great love Vesper Lynn lies buried nearby and Bond is visiting her grave before he and Swann can move on to whatever’s next. Cozying up to a daughter of SPECTRE: never wise.

Five years later Bond’s retired in Jamaica, then pulled out of his shell by his old CIA pal Felix (Jeffrey Wright). There’s a job in Cuba that needs doing, and as the globe-trotting commences — I haven’t mentioned the Norwegian prologue, introducing Swann’s childhood trauma into the story — Bond meets up with two women worth noting.